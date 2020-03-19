SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanData, the leading provider of Revenue Operations solutions, was named the leading vendor for Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing in TOPO Research's annual sales and marketing technology reports. Additionally, the go-to-market leaders polled by TOPO rated Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing among the technologies that deliver the greatest business impact and user satisfaction.
Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing technology automates the process of associating sales leads, contacts and opportunities with the correct accounts in CRM, and provides the rules to efficiently route them to the right sales rep or other internal contacts.
"Leads are the lifeblood of every organization – yet if they're not effectively managed once generated, their ability to power the revenue engine quickly diminishes," said Evan Liang, CEO of LeanData. "LeanData solutions help sales and marketing overcome that challenge by matching leads to accounts, and then routing them to the right sales rep, every time. It's a testament to the entire LeanData team that we were named the leading vendor in Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing, but also gratifying because it reflects our success in making our customers truly successful."
Lead-to-Account Matching "is essential for high-growth organizations running account-based programs," according to TOPO. These solutions are "the only way to organize data in the CRM into an account-centric view for account-based programs and to ensure leads are routed properly." Thus this technology can have a significant impact on conversion rates.
"Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing is one of the most impactful sales and marketing technologies, yet fewer than half the companies we surveyed are using it," said Craig Rosenberg, Chief Analyst at TOPO. "We believe this technology category will double in 2020 as more high-growth companies adopt these applications as core functionality in their sales and marketing tech stacks."
The annual reports share TOPO's observations of the technology marketplace, in general and by category, and provide recommendations to sales and marketing leaders looking to make upcoming technology investments. They also present survey findings from polling go-to-market leaders at high-growth companies on technology usage, impact and user satisfaction.
To download the full reports:
TOPO Sales Technology Report 2019
TOPO Marketing Technology Report 2019
TOPO is a research and advisory firm dedicated to helping sales and marketing organizations grow revenue faster. For more information, see www.topohq.com.
About LeanData
LeanData provides the market's leading Revenue Operations platform for high- growth B2B organizations to accelerate revenue and improve performance. Standing at the center of CRM, LeanData connects the right data to the right people at the right time across the go-to-market process. By aligning marketing and sales with LeanData's Lead-to-Account Matching, Routing and Attribution solutions, sales reps receive the leads, contacts, accounts and opportunities they need to work on, so they can close more deals and drive more revenue, faster. Visit leandatainc.com to learn more.
Media Contacts:
Ignacio Ramirez
Switch
ignacio@switchpr.com
+1 415.517.6708
Samantha Moore
LeanData
samantha@leandatainc.com
+1 408.712.0612