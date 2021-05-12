The LeanIX platform promotes continuous transformation and enables internal IT and DevOps teams to establish superior governance while efficiently organizing, planning, and managing IT landscapes. LeanIX follows a collaborative and data-driven approach, focusing on speed and control in cloud environments and enabling companies to make sound and fast decisions based on comprehensive data. (PRNewsfoto/LeanIX)

 By LeanIX

BOSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leading Enterprise Architecture industry event brings together more than 1,000 IT Executives, CIOs and Enterprise Architects. It will showcase talks from world-renowned enterprise strategist Gregor Hohpe as well as insights from technology leaders from LEGO Group, J.M. Smucker Company, Itaú Unibanco, BCG Platinion, and McKinsey & Company.

WHAT:  EA Connect Day Americas Virtual Event

  • Keynote speakers share their visions for continuous transformation, the changing demands on Enterprise Architecture (EA) and why the rise of data-driven EA is making companies rethink approaches to tooling.
  • Advice and strategies for real-life challenges around Application Portfolio Management, SaaS and Microservice Management
  • Network and connect with other EA Connect Day participants with a live chat feature, surveys, and a dedicated Slack workspace.

WHEN:  Thursday, May 20, 2021

              10am - 6pm Eastern Time

WHERE: Registration is free at https://www.eaconnectdays.com/amer

WHO:  Joining the stage with LeanIX CEO & Co-Founder André Christ are:

  • Gregor Hohpe, Enterprise Strategist, Architect Elevator
  • Atul Bhardwaj, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, LEGO Group
  • Ryan Agar, Enterprise Architect, Government of Yukon
  • Tim Casada, Enterprise Architect, J.M. Smucker Company
  • Karel Dörner, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company
  • William El Kaim, Chief Enterprise Architect, BCG Platinion
  • Khadir Fayaz, VP, Global Enterprise Architecture & Cyber Security, CBRE
  • Vanessa Fernandes, Head of Corporate Architecture Brazil, Itaú Unibanco
  • Dusan Omercevic, VP Product, SaaS Intelligence, LeanIX
  • Christian Richter, SVP Customer Success, LeanIX
  • Donovon Simpson, Software Engineer, OneMain Financial
  • Lukas Kahwe Smith, Platform Gardener, Liip AG
  • Angel Sorane Andrade, Enterprise Architect, Itaú Unibanco
  • Hylton Southey, Managing Director, LeanIX
  • Marc Zinnemers, Chief Financial Officer, LeanIX

CONTACT:  Catapult PR-IR

For more information, assistance on registration or to connect with LeanIX and its speakers, please contact Jeremy Douglas at Catapult PR-IR 303-589-1941 or jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leanix-announces-ea-connect-day-americas-agenda-for-may-20-2021-301289802.html

SOURCE LeanIX

