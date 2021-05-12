BOSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leading Enterprise Architecture industry event brings together more than 1,000 IT Executives, CIOs and Enterprise Architects. It will showcase talks from world-renowned enterprise strategist Gregor Hohpe as well as insights from technology leaders from LEGO Group, J.M. Smucker Company, Itaú Unibanco, BCG Platinion, and McKinsey & Company.
WHAT: EA Connect Day Americas Virtual Event
- Keynote speakers share their visions for continuous transformation, the changing demands on Enterprise Architecture (EA) and why the rise of data-driven EA is making companies rethink approaches to tooling.
- Advice and strategies for real-life challenges around Application Portfolio Management, SaaS and Microservice Management
- Network and connect with other EA Connect Day participants with a live chat feature, surveys, and a dedicated Slack workspace.
WHEN: Thursday, May 20, 2021
10am - 6pm Eastern Time
WHERE: Registration is free at https://www.eaconnectdays.com/amer
WHO: Joining the stage with LeanIX CEO & Co-Founder André Christ are:
- Gregor Hohpe, Enterprise Strategist, Architect Elevator
- Atul Bhardwaj, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, LEGO Group
- Ryan Agar, Enterprise Architect, Government of Yukon
- Tim Casada, Enterprise Architect, J.M. Smucker Company
- Karel Dörner, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company
- William El Kaim, Chief Enterprise Architect, BCG Platinion
- Khadir Fayaz, VP, Global Enterprise Architecture & Cyber Security, CBRE
- Vanessa Fernandes, Head of Corporate Architecture Brazil, Itaú Unibanco
- Dusan Omercevic, VP Product, SaaS Intelligence, LeanIX
- Christian Richter, SVP Customer Success, LeanIX
- Donovon Simpson, Software Engineer, OneMain Financial
- Lukas Kahwe Smith, Platform Gardener, Liip AG
- Angel Sorane Andrade, Enterprise Architect, Itaú Unibanco
- Hylton Southey, Managing Director, LeanIX
- Marc Zinnemers, Chief Financial Officer, LeanIX
CONTACT: Catapult PR-IR
For more information, assistance on registration or to connect with LeanIX and its speakers, please contact Jeremy Douglas at Catapult PR-IR 303-589-1941 or jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leanix-announces-ea-connect-day-americas-agenda-for-may-20-2021-301289802.html
SOURCE LeanIX