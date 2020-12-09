Today

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.