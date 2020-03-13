NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAP Legal Software Inc., a legal practice management remote access software firm, announced today that it will offer remote work access tools to attorneys in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Florida and Pennsylvania. LEAP is for the first time offering completely remote purchase, data transition, and installation for law firms that want or need employees to work from home immediately.
"We believe it's our duty to help companies be productive during this COVID-19 outbreak. We take this commitment very seriously, which is why we're making our products available for demonstration, purchase, installation and training entirely online," said Peter Baverstock, CEO of LEAP US. "We have the tools law firms need to empower their employees to work remotely, while maintaining positive cashflow with minimal downtime in the transition."
For law firms to serve their own customers remotely, LEAP is now offering the Web Portal, a client service portal which allows attorneys to have clients books appointments and make payments online. LEAP is now offering this service to law firms with LEAP at no additional cost. The Portal further ensures law firm employees can work remotely and access all areas of the business with a single sign-on.
- You can work from home or via a laptop as if you were in the office, without the need for messy remote access software.
- Most functionality will still work even if your internet connection drops out via unique online/offline technology.
- LEAP has a full electronic matter, so your entire file is online.
- Unlike other cloud system that only deal with administrative tasks, LEAP puts your entire firm into the cloud.
- The LEAP App allow you to work and stay informed anywhere, with or without your work computer or laptop available.
Easy, Quick, and Remote Work Setup
Working from home requires a variety of tools to manage schedules and tasks, transfer files, and share screens and data—infrastructure that many businesses lack. Using LEAP, users can connect from any smartphone, tablet, or computer and work as they usually do in the office with their Macs or Windows PCs. "Without the complexity and cost of a VPN or server, LEAP offers a consistent experience across everything from computers to mobile devices and also supports bring-your-own-device approaches without compromising attorney/client privilege or data security," said Baverstock. To learn more about how your practice can fully function during COVID-19, visit www.leap.us/mobile-law-office/.
About LEAP Legal Software
LEAP Legal Software is the leader in cloud-based legal practice management solutions that empowers lawyers to work anywhere, anytime. LEAP Legal Software U.S. is part of the LEAP group of companies, an established provider of law firm practice management software in the U.S., Australia and the UK. For more information, visit leap.us.
