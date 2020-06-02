LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Websites, app management and other digital assets are critical as businesses around the nation begin to reopen. For those businesses that had to close due to COVID-19, LEAP Group is offering free web, mobile and app management services for the remainder of 2020.
This offer is limited to the first 20 businesses that sign up in each of LEAP Group's home cities of Austin, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Louisville. In addition, any current LEAP Group client that had to shut down is automatically eligible for this 20-In-'20 Program.
LEAP Group understands that every business manager and marketer will be juggling far more than usual as they reopen in the weeks and months ahead, and it hopes this 20-in-'20 Program will help relieve one of the stresses and one of the bills these businesses face.
The offer includes web, mobile and app management services such as:
- Updates of new, relevant content for customers throughout the year.
- Ongoing updates of hours, capacity and protocols related to COVID-19.
- Implementation of features and/or functionality to better support the business.
- And no strings. No contracts. No obligation.
"We are in this together, and this offer is for our home cities. Places where our staff and our children live, eat, shop and play. Every business we know and each of our own clients are working on ways to pitch in and help. Our 20-in-'20 Program is a small piece of the puzzle, but we hope it makes a difference for those businesses that participate," said Alan Gilleo, CMO LEAP Group.
To learn more about LEAP Group's 20-in-'20 program or to sign up, visit 20in20.leapgroupnetwork.com.
LEAP Group is an independent network of wholly owned agencies. At LEAP Group, we share a common culture, POV and values that make it easy for us to work together and create great work for our clients. Through an integrated approach of human understanding, communication and technology, we create authentic experiences.
LEAP Group's consumer-centric, data-driven approach creates a seamless journey for customers across all digital, physical and virtual touchpoints. Our "Market Less. Matter More." point of view means we partner with brands to guide an informed strategy that truly makes them matter more to their audiences.
LEAP Group is comprised of LEAP Agency, a full-service digital agency; LEAP Matter, a full-service branding + design agency; LEAP Frame, a full-service content production agency; LEAP Amp, a media + amplification agency; and LEAP Spark, a full-service project agency.
