No-code Test Automation Company Also Names High-Growth Software Sales Leader, Christopher Vik, SVP of Global Sales; Adds Farhan Tahir, Salesforce VP of Product Management, to Board of Directors
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leapwork, a global provider of no-code test automation software, has doubled both the number of customers and its headcount over the past 12 months. Customers include some of the world's largest enterprises such as PayPal, Mercedes Benz, BNP Paribas and Total.
Leapwork's exceptional growth has been driven by strong demand for its visual, no-code test automation platform, which empowers enterprises to adopt and scale automation faster, from test automation in production to data migration and business process automation. Leapwork helps its customers ensure they put only high-quality software into production, sharply reducing the risk of failure. The platform also accelerates IT productivity by up to 10x compared to companies that use manual testing methods.
New SVP of Global Sales Named, Board Expands
As part of its effort to grow sales globally, Leapwork has named Christopher Vik as its Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Vik is an experienced leader who has successfully scaled high-growth U.S. software companies in EMEA, serving in senior sales positions at Fuze, Cybereason and TripActions.
"What drew me to Leapwork wasn't just the enormous opportunity, but its unique culture," Vik said. "It has successfully combined the American tech emphasis on performance with a Nordic leadership style. Everyone is empowered to speak up and every suggestion is equally important. The Nordics have produced some incredible technology companies, like Spotify, Skype and Zendesk. I want to be part of the team that adds Leapwork to that list of global giants."
The company also announced that Farhan Tahir, Salesforce's Vice President of Product Management, has joined its Board of Directors as a Board Observer. His appointment marks a continued vote of confidence in Leapwork's offering, following the lead investment from Salesforce Ventures in Leapwork's $62 million Series B funding round.
"Leapwork is uniquely positioned to take on the manual testing market with its no-code test automation solution, and the rapid growth the company has experienced over the last 12 months is testament to that," Tahir said. "I'm thrilled to be joining Leapwork's Board of Directors and look forward to being a partner as the company continues to scale in 2022 and beyond."
"It's been an extraordinary year for us," said Christian Brink Frederiksen, co-founder and CEO of Leapwork. "Our platform continues to prove its ability to increase software quality while sharply reducing development cycle time, saving money and accelerating innovation. Chris' experience growing successful, high-growth global sales teams and the addition of Farhan to our board will further strengthen our senior team, which along with our September funding, gives us the leadership and financial resources we need to take our ambitious scale-up journey to the next level."
About Leapwork
Leapwork empowers the world's largest enterprises to adopt digital transformation securely and successfully with its unique, no-code automation platform. Unlike traditional automation approaches, Leapwork breaks down the barriers between humans and computers with an entirely visual no-code system that everyone can understand.
Leapwork is used by global enterprises across all industries, from banks and insurance companies to life science, government and aerospace. Clients include PayPal, Mercedes Benz, BNP Paribas and Total. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has local offices across Europe, U.S. and Asia.
