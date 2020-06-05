SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat on June 11, 2020, at Deutsche Bank's Global Auto Industry Conference. Representing Lear will be:
- Ray Scott, President and CEO
- Jason Cardew, Senior Vice President and CFO
Lear's audio webcast will begin at 12:15 PM EDT and will run approximately 35 minutes. The webcast link will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.
