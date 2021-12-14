JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Spring/2022, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on improvements in brain health data for diagnosing and monitoring Alzheimer's disease and other neurocognitive disorders.
An upcoming episode of Advancements will explore recent developments in healthcare technology as it explores ViewMind – a digital health and artificial intelligence company that provides clinically validated solutions for precision diagnostics of neurocognitive disorders.
Viewers will see how, as opposed to other diagnostic solutions, ViewMind analyzes eye movement patterns, which provides a high precision measurement of brain health. Spectators will see how the one-of-a-kind solution for precision diagnostics and measurement of neurocognitive health is being used to help predict Alzheimer's, even before symptoms.
"The health of our brain is perhaps one of the most important aspects of human health. According to the W.H.O., 1.5 billion people are suffering from neurological issues and yet the tools for measuring cognition are based on pen and paper tests devised 30-50 years ago. The world needs precision tools to measure brain health and to identify cognitive alterations when they first occur. ViewMind is honored to have been selected by the Advancements Series to showcase our breakthrough technology to address this urgent need – featuring VR, eye movement tracking and AI," said Mark Edwards, ViewMind CEO and Co-founder.
The show will explore the importance of understanding brain health and why it is critical to assess neurocognitive resources, changes in the brain, as well as pathological or biochemical changes.
"ViewMind uniquely provides a precision diagnosis of neurocognitive resources and changes in the brain so people can get ahead of their cognitive health," said John Galvin, senior producer for the Advancements series.
About ViewMind:
@ViewMind is a digital health and artificial intelligence company that provides clinically validated solutions for precision diagnostics of neurocognitive disorders. As opposed to other diagnostic solutions, @ViewMind analyzes eye movement patterns — cognitive health data in its purest form. For more information, visit: https://www.viewmind.com/.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
