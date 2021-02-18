JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent developments in data science technology, in an upcoming episode, scheduled to broadcast 2Q/2021.
In this segment, Advancements will explore how Alteryx uses data science to enable its customers to solve analytics use cases. Viewers will also learn how Alteryx accelerates digital transformation outcomes through analytics and data science automation. Spectators will see how, regardless of user skillset, the code-free and code-friendly platform empowers a self-service approach to upskill workforces, while speeding analytic and high-impact outcomes at scale.
"As digital transformation accelerates across the globe, the ability to unlock critical business insights through analytics is of the utmost importance in achieving meaningful outcomes," said Alan Jacobson, chief data and analytics officer of Alteryx. "Alteryx allows data workers at almost any experience level to solve complex problems with analytics and automate processes for business insights and quick wins. We look forward to sharing our story with the Advancements audience and to exploring how analytics and data science will shape the technology landscape of the future."
The segment will also uncover how the platform accelerates upskilling across the modern workforce, while furthering digital transformation initiatives and leveraging data science analytics to drive social outcomes.
"As a proven leader in analytics and data science automation, we look forward to highlighting Alteryx and to educating viewers about the importance of analytics," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for Advancements.
About Alteryx:
As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science, and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of the modern workforce. Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
For more information visit http://www.alteryx.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call Richard Lubin at 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements with Ted Danson