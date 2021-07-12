LAKE BLUFF, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join Buehler's webinar on July 28, 202 to learn about the considerations for etching and microstructures of superalloys. Superalloys are age hardened alloys with an austenitic main phase structure (very ductile for such alloys). A superalloy, or high-performance alloy, is a metal alloy with excellent resistance to high temperatures and corrosion or oxidation. Etching can remove any deformed layer introduced during grinding and polishing of the material through sample preparation and is also used to highlight microstructural features. The webinar covers how to ideally etch superalloys to reveal microstructure most effectively.
George Vander Voort, renowned physical metallurgist and an exclusive consultant to Buehler will deliver this webinar. He has served as Buehler's Director of Research and Technology for over a decade. Vander Voort has over 50 years of experience is a worldwide leading expert in microstructural analysis, interpretation and measurement.
The "Superalloys" webinar will cover the core principles of etching for microstructural analysis in a metallographic setting and including:
- Review fundamental principles of preparation of superalloys
- Share recommended preparation routes
- Advise on common preparation problems
- Provide recommendations on etch selection
- Demonstrate microstructures typical of this material group
- Highlight common problems in processing and analysis
- Discuss key techniques to ensure success
- Live Questions and Answers session
This webinar is ideal for metallurgists, metallographers, and metallurgical technicians, engineers, quality control and laboratory personnel in any metallography facility preparing superalloys. It will also benefit those working in adjacent fields such as mechanical testing, failure analysis and engineering - where metallography is not necessarily an everyday need, but an understanding of what it is and how it can be used to characterize materials and properties.
Registration is complimentary and a replay will also be available. Attendees will receive a Certificate of Participation after the Webinar. To register for the complimentary webinar visit http://www.buehler.com. If the Webinar interests you, but the date does not suit you, simply register to receive the recording shortly after the event. The upcoming topics are listed in the Buehler webinar registration page.
For additional information on Buehler's products for material analysis or hardness testing, please visit https://www.buehler.com. Buehler celebrates 85 years in 2021 and maintains an extensive network of laboratory, sales, distributors and service teams that are available to meet virtually or in person with customers worldwide. To reach one of the Buehler experts click here. https://www.buehler.com/contact-buehler.php
