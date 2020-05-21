CHANDLER, Ariz., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn@Forbes, launched by Zovio and Forbes Media, which offers top courses for today's demanding career fields and disciplines, today announced the launch of Forbes SmartAdvisor.
The Forbes SmartAdvisor is a free, online, three-minute assessment that combines neuroscience, psychology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to create personalized learning paths.
"COVID-19 has had an unprecedented economic impact on American workers across the country," said Dhiraj Bansal, chief operating officer of Learn@Forbes. "Non-degree or skills-based alternatives for education and training, like those offered by Learn@Forbes, provide an accessible, cost-effective alternative path for people to quickly gain the skills necessary to pivot toward a new job or career."
By utilizing three information points—users' personality, their current skills, and the skills necessary for the aspirational role they selected—Forbes SmartAdvisor creates a customized learning path.
"Learn@Forbes currently offers more than 850+ courses, specializations, and Learning Pathways in marketing, human resources, leadership, finance and accounting, entrepreneurship, sales, communications, customer service, and project management. Using this wealth of a la carte and subscription courses and programs, SmartAdvisor curates a custom learning path for users," noted Bansal. "And, because the courses are self-paced, there is no set number of courses that can be completed in a month, making Learn@Forbes learning paths a timely option for those whose employment has been affected by COVID-19."
SmartAdvisor users can save their results for future reference. Those who would like to start their personalized learning path can do so with a free 14-day trial. For additional information, please visit learn.forbes.com.
About Learn@Forbes
Launched by Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) and Forbes Media in 2018, Learn@Forbes offers non-degree and skills-based learning options. Learn@Forbes offers 850+ courses, specializations, and Learning Pathways in marketing, human resources, leadership, finance and accounting, entrepreneurship, sales, communications, customer service, and project management.
About Zovio
Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.
