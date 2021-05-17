LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, will be presenting during The Answer Company's 2021 virtual conference tomorrow, May 18th from 10:30-10:55am PDT.
Tim Panichi Sales Director for Altec, will be presenting "Go Paperless and Enable Your Employees to Work Remotely," highlighting how to eliminate and automate your manual paper-based processes throughout your organization.
Panichi comments, "With so many employees continuing to work from home, plans for companies to provide their employees with flexible work options have accelerated. For this reason, a document management solution like DocLink is more important than ever. DocLink can enable your company to digitally transform and streamline their operations by allowing your staff to work efficiently, whether in the office or working remote. Ultimately DocLink can save your company significant time and money."
About DocLink
DocLink helps companies go paperless to automate and streamline any manual business process in any department in the organization. With DocLink, you can:
- Eliminate paper-based bottlenecks like AP invoice, expense reports, and contract approvals
- Allow users to retrieve, edit and approve documents instantly and easily, from any device (mobile, web)
- Automate the delivery of ANY documents and associated data from ANY department to customers, vendors, partners
- Increase control and visibility of transactions while eliminating key strokes
About Altec
Altec's document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.
