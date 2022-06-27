Hoist leverages their community to inform, motivate, and advise business owners in the painting industry with brand new leaderboard feature.
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hoist is the essential app and service for starting, running, and growing a painting company. They just launched an exciting new feature, the leaderboard. The leaderboard allows users to view the top businesses in the Hoist community by both revenue and conversion rate of the past thirty days.
As many entrepreneurs know, understanding competitors and their business practices are a significant factor in success. However, typical competitive data such as products and service offerings, regional popularity, and brand perception are not easy to assess. With Hoist's new leaderboard feature, business owners gain a clear picture of how their business stacks up to others in the Hoist community.
The added benefit of understanding how others in the painting industry are performing is having access to more established business leaders who can offer advice and experience to newer entrants. The community of painting business entrepreneurs that Hoist has created provides the guidance and support to reach business objectives quicker. Plus, entrepreneurs can lean on other business owners in the Hoist network to overcome any obstacles as they navigate the industry.
Confidently launch a new painting business with Hoist. Hoist was initially launched with a mission to disrupt the franchising industry for painters. High cost of entry, large percentage revenue shares, and slow go-to-market speed are just a few of the problems Hoist provides an immediate solution for. Every feature of Hoist is geared toward giving entrepreneurs everything they need to succeed, no matter their prior experience. With holistic professional training, Hoist offers self-serve, step-by-step videos, articles, and quizzes to teach and reinforce a proven playbook of everything you need to know while running a business. In addition, business owners with Hoist can continuously improve their skills through Hoist's weekly sessions covering topics like sales, production, business planning, and more to ensure success.
About Hoist:
Starting a business is difficult, but it's much easier with a partner by your side. Get the tools and guidance you need to start, run, and grow your painting company with Hoist. Hoist exists to empower entrepreneurs, regardless of prior experience. With extensive training, community support, and a network of subcontractors, Hoist has the tools to help you start your very own painting franchise. Then, start the 30-day journey to owning a business by pairing up with an expert business coach to reach your growth goals. All while Hoist manages your online presence and integrates your performance data all in one place.
Get started on your journey to owning your own painting business; Hoist is ready to unlock your career success.
Media Contact
Michael Williamson, Hoist, (503) 809-5365, michael.williamson@hoistup.com
SOURCE Hoist