LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, will be exhibiting and presenting in person next week during Acumatica Summit 2021, July 19-20 in Las Vegas.
As a platinum sponsor, Altec will be conducting interactive demos in their booth highlighting how companies can go paperless by connecting data that originates both inside the Acumatica ERP system and DocLink.
Additionally, the company will be presenting on Tuesday at 1:30pm titled, "Acumatica + DocLink = AP Automation Made Easy." Summit attendees will learn how they can extend the value of their Acumatica ERP with DocLink's vast AP automation capabilities for streamlined invoice processing and approvals including:
- automated document capture
- extensive document search & retrieval
- 3-way matching & indexing
- Configurable, automated workflows
The session will also review the differences between what Acumatica and DocLink can offer and provide real-world examples of customers who have benefited by pairing the two solutions.
With DocLink, organizations can digitally transform their operations by streamlining any business process in any department– accounts payable, accounts receivable, human resources, sales order processing, contract management and more – providing improved visibility and control to the entire document lifecycle. Also, by eliminating paper and human error, documents can be captured, created, processed and approved by anyone, anywhere, on any device.
When EngageMED implemented DocLink, they eliminated paper and reduced their AP processing times by 75-80%. DocLink was also able to grow with them seamlessly when they migrated from their server-based ERP to Acumatica in the cloud. DocLink provided significant stability for the AP department during the transition process – document capture and approvals didn't change at all.
Brad Harper, CFO for EngageMED states, "DocLink has definitely improved any process we've applied it to, whether it's auditing or budgeting or just internal review or information sharing. DocLink's search capabilities are amazing. The program's ability to index documents – which are not only linked to the transaction but also indexed with individual pieces of data like account code – allows us to pull everything by a specific account. Essentially, we are able to copy the invoices and file them by account code, so something as simple as retrieving an old invoice now takes 30 seconds rather than 30 minutes. We've been on a constant wheel of change with significant growth, but DocLink has been a stable and reliable product for us."
Caleb Castellaw, Client Account Manager for Altec states, "After 16 months of no traveling, we are extremely excited to be meeting with customers and prospects in-person! If the pandemic has taught us anything it's that companies can survive and thrive with employees working from anywhere. Acumatica and DocLink combined are a powerful duo that can help companies manage their new hybrid workforces. Our tightly integrated solution allows companies to capture and index all documents, easily search and retrieve documents from any device, build powerful workflows to streamline business processes, and automate the delivery of content in a variety of methods. The business impacts are tangible; faster approval cycles, no more missed deadlines, and reduced human errors in AP and across the enterprise."
Altec at Acumatica 2021
Attendees can learn more about DocLink and be entered to win one of two $50 Amazon gift cards by:
- Visiting with Altec's expert personnel in Booth #43
- Attending our presentation, "Acumatica + DocLink = AP Automation Made Easy" on Tuesday, July 20 at 1:30pm in the Fleurie Room, New Crystal Space
About Altec
Altec's integrated document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Acumatica, Microsoft, Sage, Key2Act, AmTech, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.
