JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewers will learn about recent developments in blockchain powered financial data detection in an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to broadcast Q2/2022.
This segment will explore how blockchain technology is helping to protect credit data from data breach. Hearing from experts in the field of finance and technology, audiences will learn how Crediture's blockchain technology encrypts financial transactions and personal financial data.
"Blockchain creates an unalterable record of transactions with end-to-end encryption ideally suited for sharing personal data and recording consumer credit transactions. Crediture is excited to participate in the Advancements series to share how advances in technology makes credit reporting fair, secure, and transparent," said John Kanalakis, Crediture CEO & Founder.
Spectators will also see how Crediture uses AI and machine learning technology to build a personal predictive model and analyze credit worthiness.
"We look forward to exploring how Crediture is using technology to protect and secure financial data," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series.
About Crediture:
Crediture is re-inventing financial credit reporting to be fair, secure, and transparent for everyone by tapping into the next-generation power of cryptography, blockchain, and machine learning technology. For more information, visit: http://www.crediture.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
