LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, will be presenting and exhibiting during SWK Technologies' Virtual Empower Conference this week, May 4-6.
As a sponsor, Altec will be educating SWK's customers about how to go paperless to support today's new workforce comprising both office and remote workers. DocLink, the only Sage-endorsed document management solution, allows users to digitally transform their operations and fully utilize and enhance their Sage ERP to automate and streamline processes in AP, AR, HR, field service, legal/contract management and more.
Peri Lynn Silkwood, Sales Director for Altec will be presenting 'Go Paperless! Enable Your Employees to Work Remotely' on Wednesday, May 5 from 12:40-12:55pm. Immediately following will be a 15-minute live Q&A session where attendees can ask anything about DocLink and have a chance to win $20 gift cards with a round of DocLink Jeopardy.
Additionally, attendees can visit DocLink's virtual booth during exhibitor hall hours to engage with DocLink experts who can also arrange a real-time product demo.
Silkwood comments, "If you're still using manual, paper-based processes to run your business, you're wasting valuable time, money and resources. Join me for my presentation and live Q&A to learn how DocLink can help you work smarter, not harder. DocLink can enable you to go paperless, providing a centralized repository where you can digitally manage all your documents and data. But DocLink does so much more. It can also help you automate tedious processes in every department, from invoice and expense report processing in accounts payable, to managing onboarding processes in human resources and contract version control in legal. Join me for an introduction to DocLink and visit our virtual booth to set up a personalized demo."
About Altec
Altec's document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.
