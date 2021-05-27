SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learn In, developer of innovative marketplace and funding solutions for rapid, job-ready skill building through bootcamp and certificate programs, today announced that it has partnered with Degreed, the leading enterprise learning experience platform. The partnership will enable Degreed's 7 million users access to a marketplace of short, cohort-based learning experiences, plus innovative tools that unlock employer tuition assistance, allocate and manage necessary time for learning, and support via personal coaches.
"Through partnerships like this, we empower companies to build the talent they need, effectively addressing the skills shortage," said Learn In co-founder and CEO, David Blake. "We can provide a unique set of high value learning opportunities through a novel solution for funding rapid, job-ready skill building at scale. By tapping into employers' existing tuition assistance budgets, Corporate Learning, Talent and HR teams can develop essential capabilities faster and easier than ever before."
Blake, a serial edtech entrepreneur, co-founded Degreed in 2012, and co-founded Learn In along with Chief Operating Officer, Yael Kaufmann, and Chief Product Officer, Taylor Blake in 2020.
"Our research consistently shows that lack of time, guidance and support are the biggest barriers to employee skill development," said Kat Kennedy, President of Degreed. "Degreed helps companies overcome this gap by enabling workers to create skill profiles and connect with the content, people and experiences that matter most to their futures. Now, with Learn In available through Degreed, this data can give our users recommendations for more intensive upskilling and reskilling opportunities, all potentially paid for via their company's tuition assistance program."
Learn In works with enterprises to scale the number of employees building job-ready skills. Learn In's technology allows companies to navigate a curated marketplace of world-class bootcamps and certificate programs aligned to business needs. The options cover a variety of the most in-demand skills, such as data science and digital marketing. To drive action towards completing these programs, companies use Learn In to precisely target teams with approved learning time, synchronous cohort-based learning, support via 1-on-1 coaching and prepaid financing tied to specific programs. On top of this, Learn In's analytics show HR and learning leaders the ROI of every dollar spent along with the skill-building progression of participants.
"When more targeted and intense, expert-led instruction is needed to close skill gaps, enterprises look to Learn In. That's what we aim to bring to Degreed's clients through this partnership. Once people know via Degreed what skills are required to progress at work, they then need financial support, focused time to learn with others, plus support and coaching on-hand," noted Kaufmann.
In Degreed's 2021 State of Skills report, 60% of all respondents say that COVID and the subsequent economic crisis has accelerated their need to develop new skills; in the same moment, 46% say their employer has reduced upskilling opportunities during the pandemic. By aligning upskilling opportunities with companies' existing tuition assistance programs, this partnership enables companies to leverage tax-advantaged dollars that they already have in place. Through the Learn In and Degreed partnership, those dollars can now be used on any upskilling program or course—not just traditional degree programs.
"Upskilling requires, on average, 480 hours and a $24,800 investment, per the World Economic Forum. It is a big job to upskill even a single individual-- and companies must increasingly do it at scale or fall behind," says Blake. "This is a new job for companies, one they historically outsourced to universities. As companies take on this intensive role in upskilling their employees, they need help. Degreed plus Learn In have partnered to deliver the most comprehensive upskilling journey to date."
Learn In is the first talent-building platform designed for companies to solve every barrier that stands in the way of creating tomorrow's workforce. Organizations use Learn In to identify talent-building goals, design skill-based programs, learn together in cohorts with coaches, and access flexible financing, delivering measurable outcomes for every dollar spent on upskilling the workforce. Co-founded by the founders of Degreed, Learn In is backed by leading edtech & future-of-work investors, including GSV, Album, Firework Ventures, and Village Global, and has been covered in CNBC, USA Today, EdTechReview, EdSurge, and Techcrunch.
Degreed is the upskilling platform that connects learning to opportunities. We integrate everything people use to learn and build their careers—skill insights, LMSs, courses, videos, articles, and projects—and match everyone to growth opportunities that fit their unique skills, roles, and goals.
