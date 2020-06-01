LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To learn a language effectively you need to learn how to correctly pronounce words and repeat phrases until they become "second nature."
"Unfortunately, most language apps are doing a terrible job and aren't very effective," said Word Of Mouth Inc. Founder AL WordSmith. "Word Of Mouth Language Trainer (WOMLT) is the first app that allows you to see how a native speaker moves their lips so you can train yourself to properly pronounce words in hundreds of languages. WOMLT is also the first app to include Black American English.
"WOMLT allows you to learn more than 100 languages and get familiar with the different types of English spoken around the world. You could use the app to study a UK English accent for a movie role or learn Australian English just to make your friends laugh," said WordSmith.
It's available on the Apple Store. The company is also fundraising for business/app/product development, marketing and future innovations.
"How many times have people given up on learning a new language because they can't pronounce words correctly? Our app removes this frustration encouraging you to learn language effectively," said WordSmith.
The path to fluency involves speaking, recognizing, and memorizing thousands of sentences. All other language learning apps like Duolingo will ask you to listen to audio and then tap the words on the screen.
You can only hear the sentence if you tap the screen every time. There's no way to slow down or speed up the audio. Most Duolingo sessions involve hearing a sentence once – and then you tap the screen - in silence. This is not the way to learn a language.
Word Of Mouth Language Trainer is the first app that lets you see your face beside prerecorded lips of a native speaker showing you how to properly pronounce words from the language you're trying to learn. You can also record yourself speaking the sentence and see it every time you pull up that sentence card.
"Besides teaching how to properly pronounce words, our app has a number of other features. It lets you practice after hearing and seeing hundreds of prerecorded sentences and phrases until it's engrained into your mind. The app can also ignore sentences you've already learned so you concentrate on phrases you need to know," said WordSmith.
You need to learn about 10,000 sentences to be fluent. WordSmith recommends learning thousands of one, two, or three-word sentences before going onto longer sentences.
The app also includes other features such as games and a built-in super media player for audio and video with synced lyrics and subtitles making it easy to memorize foreign language songs.
Now for the magical thing that will keep you motivated to continue learning languages forever…
It's the ideal output device for the language learner. It trains you to speak a language. It speaks sentences in your voice - before you even have learned to parrot the sentences.
iParrot BEAKer is a bluetooth speaker that looks exactly like an African Grey parrot. Wordy Gordy the African Grey is the mascot of Word Of Mouth Language Trainer. iParrot BEAKer is an exact replica of the real-life Wordy Gordy.
Version 1 will have minimal or no movement and will function as a bluetooth speaker. The plan is also for iParrot BEAKer Version 1 to have a microphone, 2 cameras and a phone mount.
Version 2 will be an exact copy of the real parrot - movement and behavior - probably everything except the ability to fly.
About Word Of Mouth Language Trainer
Alan WordSmith is the creator of the Word Of Mouth Language Trainer app and is passionate about language learning. He taught himself Spanish, French and German without travel or courses but solely through Skype, Meetup Groups and language learning apps. After using these tools for more than 10 years, he created Word Of Mouth Language Trainer and believes language learning should be a goal of everyone on the planet.
Word Of Mouth is more than a brand name. It's a philosophy and guiding principle, since it's the mouth that creates words for language. The mascot of his company is Wordy, a living African Grey Parrot. These creatures are the closet animals that can mimic human speech.
For more information about the Word Of Mouth Language Trainer contact Alan WordSmith at +1 (240) 788-2519 or at 240818@email4pr.com.