NEW DELHI, India, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learn with Leaders has launched the first ever experiential learning fellowship program– the Take the World Forward Fellowship, for high school students across the world in collaboration with the Harvard College Project for Asian & International Relations (HPAIR), the Leadership Institute at Harvard College (LIHC), and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)-Solve's program for young people, Solv[ED], to enable high schoolers to emerge as future change-makers through mentored projects, communication training, leadership development, global internships, and much more.
The Fellowship aims to facilitate experiential learning through global and cross-cultural networking and team-based learning. From over 1500 applicants, a selected cohort of 160 high schoolers from 24 countries has been selected to work closely with a pool of 40 exceptional mentors from Ivy League institutions and create actual impact on prevalent social and global issues. To truly transcend boundaries, Learn with Leaders has offered scholarships over $50,000 to include the best talent in its community of Fellows and seeks to broaden the scope with each new cohort.
Project-based learning is a key pillar of the TWF Fellowship. Fellows, guided by mentors from renowned organisations at Harvard including the HPAIR, have been working in teams to innovate and execute solutions for relevant social and global issues around the themes of education, technology and innovation, health, financial inclusion, and sustainability. 'It will be inspiring to watch a diverse group of students with different backgrounds and perspectives on problem-solving come together and use their skills to work towards a common goal. HPAIR is designing projects around existing global problems while providing mentorship. We can't wait to see the innovative solutions these young minds develop,' said Jessica Wu, Director of Internal Relations, HPAIR.
The Fellowship is enriched through LIHC's Leadership Curriculum and the Institute's network of mentors who are coaching Fellows on social change through effective leadership. 'LIHC mentors will coach and foster fellows in the TWF Fellowship where students can unlock their abilities and apply their intellect to solving social change problems,' said Rohan Sheth, Chair of Youth Lead the Change (LIHC). 'We want to enable a problem-solving mindset among these students where they are nudged to think creatively while enhancing their leadership skills. Besides, with cross-cultural networking and interactions, these students can work on distinctive approaches to finding impactful solutions.'
Furthermore, Learn with Leaders' partnership with MIT Solv[ED] has introduced TWF Fellows to the world of social entrepreneurship through access to Solv[ED] programs, including virtual learning sessions, Solvethon workshops, a Global Youth Innovation Challenge, and a virtual Solv[ED] Solutions event in early 2022. 'MIT Solve is thrilled to contribute to the TWF Fellowship. With Solv[ED], students will learn to recognize problem areas and apply their diverse thinking and reasoning powers to find viable solutions. We hope to inspire and support these Fellows to become problem-solvers in their community and the world,' said Eliza Berg, Lead, Learning and Solv[ED] Communities, MIT Solve. The recently launched Solv[ED] program by MIT Solve prioritizes experiential learning, accessibility, and community-building among young problem-solvers – a vision that is being actively incorporated into the TWF Fellowship. Fellows also have the opportunity to obtain micro-grants and other exclusive resources.
Under the Deanship of Geroge Benaroya, adjunct faculty at New York University, Senior VP Finance at LTI, and VP Finance at P&G, Tetra Pak, and Nivea, the Fellowship aims to provide students with realistic and solution-focused insights into their ideas and shape their journey as future leaders. Benaroya said, 'Experiential learning, where students learn how to solve real-life problems inspired by world-renowned leaders, has been tremendously successful in my NYU graduate class. The TWF Fellowship makes it accessible to more students, based anywhere. It will ignite better problem solving, by leveraging diversity. I am delighted to be part of it.' The Associate Dean of the Fellowship, Nacho Nwana, former MIT Class President, Communication Expert and Co-Founder, Valfee, has been furthering this mission by delivering a unique IDEA (Ideas, Design, Execution, and Acceleration) Curriculum to equip Fellows with design thinking and communication resources and tools.
Learn with Leaders' focus on designing Ivy League quality programs has led it to curate the TWF Fellowship to challenge the culture of in-classroom learning, promote the idea of 'learning by experiencing', and enhance learning opportunities worldwide.
'There is so much unexplored potential when it comes to high school students, and we hope to tap into this talent pool with the TWF Fellowship. We want to transform the next generation into path-breaking change-makers making a mark on this world with their social impact journeys. This Fellowship is a step towards empowering students to build their own future and create the world they want to live in," said Gunjan Aggarwal, Forbes-featured entrepreneur and Co-Founder, Learn with Leaders.
The six-month-long Fellowship has opened applications for students from grades 9th–12th from around the world to join the third cohort, beginning in January 2022. Know more at http://www.learnwithleaders.com/taketheworldforwardfellowship.
About Learn with Leaders
Learn with Leaders is revolutionizing learning and mentoring opportunities for high school students globally by connecting them with faculty, graduates, and mentors from the world's top universities and leading corporations.
For more information on Learn with Leaders, visit: https://learnwithleaders.com/
