SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Alex M. Dunne accepted a position with Oxygen, he knew it was the perfect fit and the right opportunity for his career. As founder of boutique consulting firm Locomotive Partners, LLC, he had spent the last 15 years helping clients grow their businesses by growing their people. It was in this role that he met and started collaborating with Oxygen CEO Juliana Stancampiano and her team on client projects.
"You have to build durable relationships in order to help leaders with their people," said Dunne, who holds a Master of Arts in Applied Behavioral Science from Bastyr University and a Bachelor of Arts in Regional Science and Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. "As my work with Juliana and Oxygen grew, it became clear that we shared the same values about leading people and the same mindset about learning in the workplace."
Dunne joined Oxygen in December in the new role of vice president of the experience architecture practice. As the company's lead experience architect reporting to Stancampiano, he drives the upfront consulting, analysis, and architecting of role-based learning experiences for Oxygen's Fortune 1000 clients. In addition to client work, he will also build the company's architecture practice and team.
Enterprise clients including DXC, Microsoft, and Amazon, have benefited from Oxygen's rapid approach to architecting, designing, and delivering role-based learning experiences tailored to their concrete business outcomes.
"One of the keys to our rapid delivery for clients is Oxygen's ability to help clients in the beginning 'go slow to go fast'," said Dunne, who is based in Seattle. "We start by asking about the real business outcome you need from this role In your company now, next month, next quarter, or next year. Then we work backwards to architect and build experiences that deliver those. This differs from the typical model for buying workplace training or learning which often starts with a list of topics or competencies that companies want employees to learn."
Through Oxygen's approach to architecting role-based learning with business outcomes as the goal, Dunne observed that the designing and building steps go faster "for large-scale programs especially."
Dunne said, "We also see the ongoing maintenance and cost of making changes go down."
"I'm excited to have Alex join us and lead this growing practice for Oxygen" said Stancampiano. "The forecast for workplace learning this decade already indicated transformation and disruption even before COVID. Whether we are designing for sellers, frontline managers, technical roles, or new executives, it is imperative that learning be personalized, architected, easy to find and consume, and maximally relevant to their role now. Alex brings the breadth and depth that our diverse industry clients need, and it's great to finally have him on the team."
In addition to his work with Oxygen, Dunne is a master facilitator for the Liberating Structures Seattle User Group and volunteers as the CTO for non-profit Dress for Success Seattle.
About Oxygen
Oxygen helps enterprise and mid-sized companies modernize sales enablement and workplace education. The company's blend of design thinkers, organizational architects, corporate strategists, business analysts, writers, and creators connect learning to people through rich experiences designed for the flow of work and life.
