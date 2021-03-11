SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning Explorer, LLC is pleased to announce that on February 26th, 2021, the Learning Explorer platform was named as a winner of Tech & Learning's 2021 Best Remote and Blended Learning Tools Award for Secondary (6-12).
"We're thrilled to be recognized by Tech & Learning as a trailblazer solution that helps teachers with their remote and blended learning lesson planning and delivery," says Learning Explorer CEO, Jim Hurley. "At Learning Explorer, we're constantly innovating and adapting to meet the learning resource discovery and lesson planning needs of PreK-12 teachers. We're focused on making it easier for PreK-12 teachers to discover, build, manage, collaborate on, and deliver engaging, standards-based lessons whether in-class or online."
"Despite the many challenges schools have had to face this past year, technology continues to be one of the key drivers for innovation," says Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. "The winning products recognized here have supported continuous instruction throughout the pandemic, and we expect this momentum to continue into next year and beyond. Congratulations to all of our winners."
About Learning Explorer: Learning Explorer is a unified lesson planning, curriculum management, and learning object repository platform that makes it easy for preK-12 teachers to discover, build, manage, share, collaborate on, and deliver engaging, standards-based lessons anytime, anywhere. Learning Explorer is ideal for helping educators address challenges such as learning loss, curriculum equity, continuous instruction, and student engagement. Learning Explorer's cloud based, award-winning solution, saves teachers time by providing them seamless single-sign-on access to a huge, all-in-one (federated search-based) ecosystem of over 4 million curated educational videos and images, teacher-reviewed free and open educational resources (OER), and district procured publisher content. Learning Explorer integrates with and is the perfect complement to popular LMS solutions such as Google Classroom, Canvas, and Schoology. Developed in collaboration with sister company Lesson Planet, the Learning Explorer team is committed to helping make the process of learning resource discovery, lesson planning and lesson delivery easier, faster and more engaging for teachers and students everywhere.
About Tech & Learning: Since 1980, Tech & Learning magazine has been the leading resource for professionals looking for ways to use technology to drive innovation in teaching and learning. Tech & Learning's team of editors and an advisory board of top industry experts provide an inside look at issues, trends, products, and strategies that support the work of K-20 educators and administrators.
Tech & Learning's award-winning publications, websites, e-newsletters, and online and in-person events provide factual and evaluative information on trends, products, and strategies to education leaders who purchase technology products in their districts and schools. Tech & Learning delivers the highest quality content and essential resources to manage, train, and teach technology, and its extensive marketing services division provides partners with unique, targeted, and highly valued products.
