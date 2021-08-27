SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning Explorer, LLC is pleased to announce that Tech & Learning Magazine awarded Learning Explorer's lesson planning, curriculum management, and learning object repository platform as a Winner of Tech & Learning's 'Awards of Excellence for the Best Tools for Back to School' for both the Primary and Secondary Education Categories.
The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence is an award program recognizing innovation in the edtech industry. The program's new category, "The Best Tools for Back to School," is a way to celebrate the most impressive products and solutions that support the work of teachers, students, and parents as they prepare for the new 2021-22 school year.
"As teachers and students head back to school for another challenging year, the Learning Explorer team is thrilled to be recognized by Tech & Learning's judges as one of the most impressive and innovative back-to-school solutions for K-12 educators and students," said Learning Explorer's president & CEO, Mark Rankovic.
Mr. Rankovic continues "Learning Explorer is the right solution for these times by enabling educators to provide more personalized learning experiences that help them to address challenges such as student engagement, learning loss, and curriculum equity. Not only is Learning Explorer a huge learning object repository with millions of curated learning resources searchable across numerous open and district procured providers, but it is also an innovative and robust digital curriculum management platform. Learning Explorer's platform allows teachers and administrators access to a powerful, easy-to-use suite of tools that enable them to not only discover great learning resources, but also to build, manage, share, collaborate on and deliver engaging, standards-aligned instruction to their students seamlessly through their LMS."
"As we head into another uncertain year in education, technology will continue to be one of the key drivers for innovation," says Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. "Our judges chose the winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Congratulations to all of our winners."
About Learning Explorer: Learning Explorer is a unified lesson planning, digital curriculum management, and learning object repository platform that makes it easy for preK-12 teachers to discover, build, manage, share, collaborate on, and deliver engaging, standards-based instruction anytime, anywhere. Learning Explorer is ideal for helping educators address teaching and learning challenges such as learning loss, curriculum equity, blended instruction, and student engagement. Learning Explorer's cloud based, award-winning solution, saves teachers time by providing them seamless single-sign-on access to a huge, all-in-one (federated search-based) ecosystem of millions of curated educational videos and images, teacher-reviewed free and open educational resources (OER), as well as district procured publisher content. In addition to resources, Learning Explorer also provides an intuitive suite of lesson building, curriculum management, and media creation tools that empower educators to create and deliver engaging, interactive lesson experiences for their students. Learning Explorer's learning object repository (LOR) platform helps district leaders develop and grow their own custom digital curriculum management solution that is optimized to meet the unique needs of their district. As an enterprise-level LOR solution that integrates with popular Single Sign-on, LMS, SIS, Productivity, and Assessment solutions, Learning Explorer's LOR plays a key role in unifying the digital learning ecosystem strategy for districts. Developed in collaboration with sister company Lesson Planet, the Learning Explorer team is committed to helping make the process of learning resource discovery, curriculum management, lesson planning and lesson delivery easier, better and more engaging for teachers and students everywhere.
About Tech & Learning Magazine: As schools get ready for the 2021-22 school year, Tech & Learning's new Awards of Excellence program, "The Best Tools for Back to School" is designed to help readers find the most impressive products and solutions that will support their work in any learning environment. Eligible products included hardware, software, curriculum, and more, all divided by grade levels to make it easier for readers to find the solutions they need.
Media Contact
All Inquires, Learning Explorer, +1 (888) 909-9035, press@lessonplanet.com
Media Contact, (805) 225-4855
SOURCE Learning Explorer