SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning Explorer, LLC is pleased to announce that on the 2nd of April, 2021, EdTech Digest named Learning Explorer's lesson planning, lesson delivery, and learning object repository platform as the winner of EdTech Digest's 2021 Cool Tool Award in the 'Best Lesson Planning Solution' category.
The EdTech Awards recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring edtech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12 sectors.
Learning Explorer also secured an additional 2021 finalist award for "Best E-learning, Blended, or Flipped Solution"
"We are tremendously excited and honored to be recognized by EdTech Digest as a leader in the edtech industry for our all-in-one lesson planning, lesson delivery, curriculum management and learning object repository platform," stated Learning Explorer CEO, Jim Hurley. "Our team is focused on making it easy for preK-12 teachers to discover, build, manage, share, and deliver engaging, standards-based lessons anytime, anywhere. Ideal for in-person and remote learning, Learning Explorer has been designed to help educators successfully address some of today's teaching challenges such as learning loss, curriculum equity, and student engagement."
"The worldwide pandemic put education and training to the test, but remote learning and working—in many unexpected ways—ultimately brought us closer," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. "Trying times revealed strengths and capabilities of people, and workability of products. Leaders and innovators with their tools and techniques worked hard to keep the learning world connected to knowledge and each other. As so many have shown, nothing can stop the human spirit—and we continue to move forward," Rivero said.
About Learning Explorer: Learning Explorer is a unified lesson planning, digital curriculum management, and learning object repository platform that makes it easy for preK-12 teachers to discover, build, manage, share, collaborate on, and deliver engaging, standards-based lessons anytime, anywhere. Learning Explorer is ideal for helping educators address teaching and learning challenges such as learning loss, curriculum equity, blended instruction, and student engagement. Learning Explorer's cloud based, award-winning solution, saves teachers time by providing them seamless single-sign-on access to a huge, all-in-one (federated search-based) ecosystem of millions of curated educational videos and images, teacher-reviewed free and open educational resources (OER), as well as district procured publisher content. In addition to resources, Learning Explorer also provides an intuitive suite of lesson building, curriculum management, and media creation tools that empower educators to create and deliver engaging, interactive lesson experiences for their students. Learning Explorer's learning object repository (LOR) platform helps district leaders develop and grow their own custom digital curriculum management solution that is optimized to meet the unique needs of their district. As an enterprise-level LOR solution that integrates with popular Single Sign-on, LMS, SIS, Productivity, and Assessment solutions, Learning Explorer's LOR plays a key role in unifying the digital learning ecosystem strategy for districts. Developed in collaboration with sister company Lesson Planet, the Learning Explorer team is committed to helping make the process of learning resource discovery, curriculum management, lesson planning and lesson delivery easier, better and more engaging for teachers and students everywhere.
About EdTech Digest:
Finalists and winners for The EdTech Awards 2021 have been announced to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors. Celebrating its 11th year, the US-based program is the largest recognition program in all of education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be.
