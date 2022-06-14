Full landscape map features nine LTG-owned organizations and places parent group in premier comprehensive outsourcing partners and integrators category.
LONDON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), a global provider of services and technologies for digital learning and talent management, has again been prominently featured on Training Industry's Corporate Training Landscape Map.
Compiled annually by Training Industry, the landscape map builds upon the information used for the thought-leading industry publication's various 'Top 20' companies lists. By aggregating this data with its own proprietary industry research, Training Industry is able to provide an overview of the key companies in each major sector of corporate learning and development—with LTG among them.
In addition to LTG itself appearing in the 'Comprehensive Outsourcing Partners/Integrators' category that heads up the listing, LTG-owned organizations appear in 11 of the 16 categories featured. This list of organizations includes:
"The presence of LTG and its constituent businesses in so many categories on Training Industry's landscape map speaks to our wide-ranging portfolio, and our ability to offer organizations comprehensive coverage, whatever the solutions they require," said Piers Lea, LTG's Chief Strategy Officer. "We are excited about the cross-discipline possibilities of our offering, and the presence of GP Strategies—our most recent acquisition—across eight categories, proves that we're moving in the right direction."
LTG and its brands can be found listed in the following categories:
- Comprehensive Outsourcing Partners/Integrators: LTG, GP Strategies
- Custom Content/Program Development: GP Strategies, LEO, Open LMS
- Learning Management Systems (LMS, LCMS, and LXP): Bridge, Instilled, Open LMS, PeopleFluent
- Assessment and Evaluation: GP Strategies, Rustici Software, Watershed
- Workforce Development: GP Strategies
- Authoring Tools (Audio, Video, eLearning): Gomo Learning
- Training Delivery: Open LMS
- Sales Training and Enablement: GP Strategies
- IT and Technical Training: GP Strategies
- Leadership Training: GP Strategies
- Health and Safety/Compliance: GP Strategies
To view the full 2022 edition of Training Industry's Training Landscape Map, click here.
About Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group is a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry. The group offers end-to-end learning and talent management solutions ranging from strategic consultancy, through a range of content and platform solutions to analytical insights that enable corporate and government clients to close the gap between current and future workforce capability.
LTG is listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market (LTG.L) and headquartered in London. The group has offices in Europe, the United States, Asia-Pacific and South America.
LTG's businesses, including GP Strategies, LEO Learning, Gomo, PRELOADED, Rustici Software, PeopleFluent, Affirmity, Watershed, VectorVMS, Instilled, Open LMS and Bridge, are at the forefront of innovation and best-practice in the learning technology and talent management sectors, and have received numerous awards for their exceptional performance. Our portfolio of brands represents the best of breed and they are acknowledged throughout the industry as market leaders.
For more, visit ltgplc.com.
Media Contact
Jared Orlin, Learning Technologies Group plc, 01273468889, jared.orlin@ltgplc.com
SOURCE Learning Technologies Group plc