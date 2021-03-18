LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), the provider of services and technologies for digital learning and talent management, has been identified as one of the Financial Times' 'FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies' in its fifth annual 2021 report. The report ranks Europe's highest-growth companies with technology businesses achieving impressive growth and dominating the ranking in terms of entrants.
The report, compiled with Statista, ranks European companies that demonstrated the highest compound annual growth rate between 2016 and 2019. To be included, they must also operate independently, and demonstrate primarily organic revenue growth, among others. LTG, which is headquartered in London, is celebrated for its rapid, sustainable growth in the three consecutive years observed.
LTG also appeared on the 2019 fast-growing companies report.
Jonathan Satchell, Chief Executive of LTG, said: "We are proud to be included in FT's fifth annual special report recognising European companies that have achieved high growth for three consecutive years. We have placed great focus on expanding our business through growing recurring revenue and strategic acquisitions that further strengthen our leadership in the talent and learning systems market. These allow us to offer best-in-class solutions globally. We are excited to continue our progress at a time that has called for steadfast resilience."
In addition to recently announced full-year trading results for the year ending 2020, LTG continues to expand its portfolio of learning technology and talent management companies. The Group completed five acquisitions in 2020, including Open LMS, eCreators, eThink, JCA Solutions and Patheer. This momentum has continued into 2021 with three additions to date, including the January 2021 acquisition of Reflektive, a performance management software provider specialising in engagement and analytics tools; PDT Global, a leading provider of online Diversity and Inclusion solutions; and Bridge, a learning, performance and skills development platform for mid-enterprise organisations.
About Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group is a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry. The Group offers end-to-end learning and talent management solutions ranging from strategic consultancy, through a range of content and platform solutions to analytical insights that enable corporate and government clients to close the gap between current and future workforce capability.
LTG is listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market (LTG.L) and headquartered in London. The Group has offices in Europe, the United States, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
LTG's businesses, including LEO Learning, Gomo, PRELOADED, Rustici Software, PeopleFluent, Affirmity, Watershed, VectorVMS, Instilled, Open LMS, and Bridge are at the forefront of innovation and best-practice in the learning technology and talent management sectors, and have received numerous awards for their exceptional performance. Our portfolio of brands represents the best of breed and they are acknowledged throughout the industry as market leaders.
