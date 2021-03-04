LONDON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), a provider of services and technologies for digital learning and talent management, has been identified on the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning as a Strategic Leader. This marks the fifth consecutive year that LTG has appeared as a Strategic Leader on the Fosway 9-Grid™.
Fosway, Europe's #1 HR industry analyst, identifies Strategic Leaders such as LTG as organisations that "provide a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features, and have the sophistication to meet the needs of complex, enterprise-scale customers. They also have strong market performance and customer advocacy."
Fosway's in-depth five-dimensional grid analysis looks at several factors such as:
- Potential – the solution's scope and sophistication
- Performance – comprising market performance and customer performance
- Presence – historic and current presence including size of related business and number of enterprise customers
- Total Cost of Ownership – the full cost of acquiring, implementing and operating the solution (typically over a three-year period)
- Future Trajectory – the impact of trends in the market, related to a vendor's Performance and Potential
David Wilson, CEO of Fosway, said: "LTG's position as a Strategic Leader on the 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning reflects the strength and breadth of its digital capability as well as continued growth in the market, particularly through acquisitions. With a number of new solutions in its portfolio, LTG offers a diverse range of digital learning capabilities serving customers across Europe and Internationally."
LTG's learning offerings include:
- PeopleFluent Learning – learning platforms and solutions for large enterprises, as well as small-to-medium-sized businesses. The offering includes the PeopleFluent Learning Management System (LMS) as well as Instilled by PeopleFluent, a video-based Learning Experience Platform (LXP).
- PeopleFluent Talent Mobility – software that drives employee mentoring, engagement and retention by identifying skills gaps and opportunities for short-term project-based work.
- LEO Learning – providers of learning content, strategy and technology solutions, including LEO GRC, a specialist division focussing on Governance, Risk and Compliance training.
- PDT Global – a worldwide diversity and inclusion training consultancy.
- Gomo Learning – cloud-based, fully responsive and adaptive eLearning authoring and distribution. Gomo was developed as an in-house authoring platform at LEO Learning before becoming a stand-alone solution.
- PRELOADED – BAFTA-winning games studio working in immersive experiences (VR, AR and MR), connected play and geospatial technologies.
- Rustici Software – the world's leading standards experts, providing solutions to help companies create, distribute, manage and play e-learning content.
- Watershed – A Learning Analytics Platform (LAP) to track and measure the business impact of learning programs.
- Open LMS – the world's largest provider of Moodle™ services and a leader in open-source learning solutions for higher education.
Piers Lea, LTG's Chief Strategy Officer, added: "Being recognised as a Strategic Leader in digital learning for the fifth consecutive year is terrific. This achievement highlights our commitment to keep improving how we help global organisations close the gap between current and future workforce capability."
Fosway's report and the 2021 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning can be accessed here.
About Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group is a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry. The Group offers end-to-end learning and talent management solutions ranging from strategic consultancy, through a range of content and platform solutions to analytical insights that enable corporate and government clients to close the gap between current and future workforce capability.
LTG is listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market (LTG.L) and headquartered in London. The Group has offices in Europe, the United States, Asia-Pacific and South America.
LTG's businesses, including LEO Learning, Gomo, PRELOADED, Rustici Software, PeopleFluent, Affirmity, Watershed, VectorVMS, Instilled, Open LMS and Bridge, are at the forefront of innovation and best-practice in the learning technology and talent management sectors, and have received numerous awards for their exceptional performance. Our portfolio of brands represents the best of breed and they are acknowledged throughout the industry as market leaders.
