CUPERTINO, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the current situation being unprecedented for businesses worldwide, it's essential to acknowledge the entities with invaluable contributions to our society - nonprofits, charities, and libraries. Be it financial aid, emotional and mental health support, necessities such as food, clothing, and education, these institutions offer indispensable support to people from various communities.
According to a recent survey by the Charities Aid Foundation of America, a staggering 96.5% percent of respondents are experiencing negative impacts due to the pandemic. Despite the obstacles organizations are experiencing worldwide, almost all respondents (90.10%) continue to serve their communities. To support nonprofits, charities, and public libraries during the circumstances created by COVID-19, LearningOnline.xyz is offering employees, members, and the people dependent on these institutions with free access to over 800 online courses through its eLearning platform - Cudoo.
"These organizations should not be overlooked during difficult times," said Ivan Vassiliev, CEO of LearningOnline.xyz. "By providing accessibility to in-demand courses through our Free-for-Life initiative, we aim to support them with learning and development, helping them adapt to the current reality and contributing to their sustainability."
As more people are encouraged to social distance and safeguard themselves, Cudoo's certified online courses provide an excellent opportunity for people to enhance their skills and abilities and continue adding value to society once the world gets back to some business normalcy.
"We have always aimed to create accessible and affordable quality learning for everyone. Right now, with businesses and economies being devastated by the pandemic, LearningOnline.xyz wants to do every bit we can to help sustain the services that consistently and selflessly help people," said Vassiliev.
Cudoo offers an extensive range of soft skill courses, such as Virtual Team Management and Change Management, as well as courses in more than 160 languages, more than any other online learning provider. Courses that are now more in demand than ever.
For nonprofits, charitable organizations and public library sign up, visit: cudoo.com/free-for-life
