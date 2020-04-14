COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LearningRx CEO, Kim Hanson, has an important message to share with parents, their children, and their children's teachers. Read the full letter to them below:
As a nation, we continue to give thanks to America's frontline heroes—the first responders and medical professionals who are fighting tirelessly to preserve the lives of hundreds of thousands of people affected by COVID-19.
As we celebrate and honor them, I wanted to take this moment to honor another army of frontline heroes: the parents and teachers who are working to maintain the healthy minds and spirits of some of our nation's most vulnerable—our children.
Thank you, parents, for taking on the role of 'homeschool instructor' as you help guide and oversee your children who increasingly, are learning from home. As you try to balance this responsibility with the dozens of other tasks you juggle each day, we salute you.
"You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have."
And to you, our nation's teachers, thank you for your dogged determination to keep our children's minds active, and to help preserve the academic instruction and education you work so hard to give them.
Along with honoring all of you, I am also grateful to the army of LearningRx owners and team members who, like you, are on a mission to build our children's confidence and cognitive skills—things we believe help protect and safeguard their futures.
These dedicated workers—many of whom are parents and former teachers—are working remotely with children across the country, via one-on-one videoconferencing, delivering brain training exercises and virtual high-fives to fuel kids' learning skills (and laughter), at the same time.
Lady Bird Johnson, former first lady of the United States once said,
"Children are likely to live up to what you believe of them."
To every parent and teacher around the globe, thank you for believing in our children and more importantly, for believing in yourselves. Together, we'll get through this.
About LearningRx®
LearningRx, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the largest one-on-one brain training company in the world. Their training programs are administered through more than 60 locations in the U.S. and in 45 countries around the globe (as BrainRx®). LearningRx has helped more than 100,000 individuals and families sharpen their cognitive skills to help them think faster, learn easier, and perform better. In addition to their center-based training programs that partner every client with a personal brain trainer to keep clients engaged, accountable, and on-task—a key advantage over digital brain games—the company also offers online training through real-time videoconferencing. This virtual delivery method allows clients to work from the comfort of their own home while still receiving the benefits of one-on-one brain training with a personal brain trainer. LearningRx's pioneering methods have been used in clinical settings for over 35 years and have been subjected to peer-review in more than a dozen scientific journals. To learn more visit https://www.learningrx.com/our-programs/online-brain-training/
Media Contact
Lisa Juhl ("Jewel")
LearningRx Brain Training
Colorado Springs, Colorado
719.660.5312 | 237800@email4pr.com