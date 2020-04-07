BOSTON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LearnLaunch Accelerator announced the five edtech companies selected for investment and participation in its next program. These startups are building solutions particularly relevant to the current learning and work environment: remote team training, peer assessments, digital music education, gamified learning, and tools to bridge education, employment, and lifelong learning.
"As the world changes rapidly in response to COVID-19, traditional education delivery is changing precipitously," said Jean Hammond, General Partner at LearnLaunch Accelerator. "We've been talking about 'the future of education' for too long and now the future is here. Unfortunately, education systems are underprepared. Technology can, eventually, aid in the delivery and communication for every learner -- the gaps are more apparent now than ever before. This cohort features companies supporting this physical to digital transition across k-12, higher ed, and workforce."
The program, which kicked off on Monday, will take place remotely until all social distancing protocols are lifted nationally. "We have been redesigning our program to fit with the new digital world. Much of the in-person value of our program, mostly our human capital delivery, will still take place but with some significant adjustments. Luckily, we have a great group of senior advisors in our venture partners who are committed to working through these new challenges with us and the companies," said Ben Bungert, Director of Operations.
In addition to deep support from the venture partners, companies also get relevant curriculum delivered weekly, milestone-based funding, and sector-specific mentors. LearnLaunch Accelerator's partners at ETS will also play a pivotal role in supporting each company in the form of venture partners, experts, and an on-site bootcamp.
LearnLaunch Accelerator also announced ECMC Foundation's investment in their fund. Their program-related investment portfolio, Education Innovation Ventures, has been investing in early stage startups geared towards advancing solutions in postsecondary education and economic mobility. "We feel that we have already been working together to grow great edtech companies," said Jessica Haselton, Director of Program-Related Investments at ECMC Foundation. "We are excited, however, to deepen the relationship and further support the development of the education innovation ecosystem to help build evidence-based practice in education. Like LearnLaunch, we believe it is important now more than ever, to support this work."
For more information, please visit: https://learnlaunch.com/accelerator
LearnLaunch Accelerator is the leading edtech startup program. We run two investment-focused programs as well as personalized bootcamps for edtech companies across earlyed, K-12, higher ed, and workforce. Using our unique mix of milestone-based funding, 1x1 venture partner & mentor support, we work with impact-driven entrepreneurs on achieving product-market fit and developing scaling strategies. Our relationship-driven approach supports funding, partnerships, and growth for the long-term. For more information, visit https://learnlaunch.com/accelerator.
LearnLaunch Accelerator is licensee of LearnLaunch, Inc., a 501c3 non profit dedicated to catalyzing innovation in the education sector. For more information, visit: https://learnlaunch.org.