RALEIGH, N.C., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LearnPlatform, today announced that its comprehensive edtech effectiveness system was chosen as the winner of two categories including "Learning Analytics" and "Student Data Privacy Solution" in the EdTech Awards 2021 by Edtech Digest.
Celebrating its 11th year, the Edtech Awards 2021 is the largest US-based recognition program in all of education technology that spotlights the best and brightest innovators, leaders, and trendsetters across the K-12, higher education, and skills and workforce sectors. This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.
Founded in 2014, LearnPlatform is used by thousands of schools and districts serving more than 4 million students to continuously improve the safety, equity and effectiveness of their education technology resources, systemwide. The research-backed organization recently analyzed data over the year that uncovers that digital learning equity gaps since COVID have exacerbated the pre-existing disparities for students across the country.
"Winning for both Learning Analytics and Privacy Solution of the year is an honor, but, more importantly, proof that evidence-based decision-making can be safe and effective," said Karl Rectanus, Co-founder and CEO of LearnPlatform. "This is a true testament to the hard work, investments and commitments our team has made to building unique, practical and mission-focused technology with districts, states and edtech providers who are committed to continuously improving their teaching and technology ecosystem to expand equitable access for all students."
"The worldwide pandemic put education and training to the test, but remote learning and working—in many unexpected ways—ultimately brought us closer," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. "After a year like no other—to all those innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in K-12, higher ed, and workforce learning, staying connected, productive, persistent, and getting us closer despite all challenges: we salute you."
For a complete list of finalists and winners please visit: https://www.edtechdigest.com/2021-finalists-winners/
About LearnPlatform
LearnPlatform is a comprehensive edtech effectiveness system used by educators, leaders and their partners to save time, save money and improve outcomes. The research-driven technology, central office automation and data-rich insights and evidence services equip school districts, states and providers to organize, streamline and analyze their edtech interventions to ensure learning ecosystems are safe and cost-effective for all students. For more information, visit learnplatform.com.
Edtech Digest and Edtech Awards
EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.
Media Contact
Alyssa Miller, AM Mediaworks, 973-615-1292, alyssa@ammediaworks.com
SOURCE LearnPlatform