PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeaseAccelerator, a leading lease lifecycle automation software provider, and RE BackOffice, America's leading provider of lease services, announced their partnership today. This partnership allows both LeaseAccelerator and RE BackOffice to add value to each other's client base with their product and service offerings and thought leadership.
Backed by over 15 years of experience, RE BackOffice is recognized as a global, trusted and comprehensive provider of lease abstraction, administration and accounting services, catering to top-tier clients across various industry verticals including retail, corporate, tower, healthcare, REITs, property owners, managers, etc. 7-Eleven, Sleepys, Crown Castle, CBRE, H&M, and JLL are a few of the many leading brands served by RE BackOffice. LeaseAccelerator offers a powerful lease lifecycle automation solution that is used by public, private and government organizations around the world, including Carnival Corporation, Dow Chemical, OSF HealthCare and HP.
"We are excited about this opportunity to partner with LeaseAccelerator. Working together, we can offer our clients a comprehensive solution to lease portfolio management and lease accounting compliance," said Holly Khera, CEO, RE BackOffice. "When we thought of forming a partnership, we sought a company that could match our wide range of services and had the kind of standing that RE BackOffice has across various industry verticals. With LeaseAccelerator as the only provider in the market to offer a complete lease lifecycle automation solution, they were a natural fit for this partnership."
"With the deadlines for ASC 842 and GASB 87 lease accounting standards coming up this year, private companies and government organizations need expert advice and services to streamline their adoption. By combining RE BackOffice's proven lease abstraction and administration services with LeaseAccelerator's decades of lease lifecycle automation expertise, we remove cost and risk from the adoption process across real estate and equipment leases," according to Michael Keeler, CEO, LeaseAccelerator.
About RE BackOffice
RE BackOffice is a premier provider of lease abstraction, administration, and accounting services. A global boutique firm, we provide high-quality services to top-tier clients across industry verticals, covering every type of lease and on any lease platform. All projects are performed in-house. We are proud to be a trusted partner, for 15+ years, to leading retailers, REITs, property owners/managers, and corporate accounts seeking strategic advantage. Whether abstracting a portfolio of leases or providing comprehensive lease administration or accounting services, RE BackOffice is dedicated to consistently delivering high-quality services and optimal ROI to our clients. Learn more at http://www.rebolease.com.
About LeaseAccelerator
LeaseAccelerator provides Lease Lifecycle Automation software that ensures long-term compliance, improves operational efficiency, and frees up cash flow. Thousands of users rely on our secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to manage 800,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $200 billion. LeaseAccelerator offers a platform for growth with asset-level accounting, reporting, and governance; in-app help; and an integrated, competitive leasing marketplace fueled by a global network of more than 500 lessors. Learn more at: http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.
Media Contact
Nicholas Waldron, RE BackOffice, 412-259-5840, nicholas.waldron@rebackoffice.com
SOURCE RE BackOffice