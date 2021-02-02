MANASSAS, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leaseweb USA, a leading hosting and cloud services company, today announced its recognition as one of the Top 10 places to work in "2021 Best Places to Work in Virginia" - marking its third year in a row on the list. Leaseweb USA's continued demonstration of dedication to its team and commitment to providing job opportunities landed the company number six among Virginia's best places to work.
The annual list is compiled by Virginia Business Journal and Best Companies Group. Both organizations started the list in order to identify, recognize and celebrate the best of the best in all industries across the state. Each of the 100 companies on the list have been shown to benefit the state's economy, workforce and other businesses in the area.
"We are honored to be recognized as a 'best place to work' for the third year in a row. In a year where technology companies were forced to get creative with business operations, we are honored to be recognized as one of the Top 10 'Best Places to Work in Virginia," said Lex Boost, CEO of Leaseweb USA. "Being named alongside other prominent Virginia-based companies reaffirms that our company culture continues to be aligned with the community and industry. We take pride in having a team full of diverse backgrounds, nationalities, ideas and life experiences that foster a multicultural environment that encourages independence, entrepreneurship and creativity. This recognition is about our team persevering through uncertain times and coming to work each day embodying the idea that Leaseweb USA is in the business of development for ourselves and our clients. Our team maintains a level of positivity and collaboration throughout any challenge. We look forward to continuing to see our team grow in 2021 and beyond."
Businesses from all around the state participated in a two-part survey process to determine their place on the list. The first half, accounting for 25 percent of the entire evaluation, examined companies based on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The remaining 75 percent was evaluated through a survey administered directly to Leaseweb USA employees in order to measure employee experience and satisfaction.
About Leaseweb USA
Leaseweb is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider serving a worldwide portfolio of 18,000 customers ranging from SMBs to Enterprises. Services include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated Servers, Colocation, Content Delivery Network, and Cyber Security Services supported by exceptional customer service and technical support. With more than 80,000 servers under management, Leaseweb has provided infrastructure for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services since 1997. The company operates 20 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, all of which are backed by a superior worldwide network with a total capacity of more than 10 Tbps. Leaseweb offers services through its various subsidiaries, which are Leaseweb Netherlands B.V. ("Leaseweb Netherlands"), Leaseweb USA, Inc. ("Leaseweb USA"), Leaseweb Asia Pacific PTE. LTD ("Leaseweb Asia"), Leaseweb CDN B.V. ("Leaseweb CDN"), Leaseweb Deutschland GmbH ("Leaseweb Germany"), Leaseweb Australia Ltd. ("Leaseweb Australia") and Leaseweb UK Ltd ("Leaseweb UK").
