NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 -- The "LED Industrial Lighting Market by Product (Lamps and Luminaires), Type (Lamp and Luminaire), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The potential growth difference for the led industrial lighting market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 1.44 billion.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenges

The phasing out of halogen, incandescent, fluorescent, and hid lamps and the need for LED lighting in hazardous areas are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of implementing LEDs will challenge market growth.

APAC will be the leading region with 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the LED industrial lighting market in APAC.

 Some Companies Mentioned 

    • Acuity Brands Inc.
    • Bridgelux Inc.
    • Cree Lighting
    • Wipro Ltd.
    • Zumtobel Group AG
LED Industrial Lighting Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of over 5.94%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.44 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.59

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acuity Brands Inc., Bridgelux Inc., Cree Lighting, Dialight Plc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Hubbell Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, OSRAM GmbH, Wipro Ltd., and Zumtobel Group AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation
  • Customer landscape
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

