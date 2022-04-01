NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LED Market value is expected to grow by USD 96.82 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The declining manufacturing cost of LEDs, growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies, and enforcement of the Minamata Convention on mercury will offer immense growth opportunities. However high average cost per fixture, technical challenges, lack of standardization will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
LED Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
LED Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- General Lighting
- Backlighting
- Automotive Lighting
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- Product
- Luminaires
- Lamps
LED Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our led market report covers the following areas:
- LED Market size
- LED Market trends
- LED Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the led market growth during the next few years.
LED Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The LED market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Acuity Brands Inc.
- ams AG
- Bridgelux Inc.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- General Electric Co.
- LumiLEDs Holding BV
- Nichia Corp.
- Signify NV
- SMART Global Holdings Inc.
- WOOREE E and L Co. Ltd.
LED Market Value Chain Analysis
In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.
The value chain of the semiconductors market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
LED Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist LED market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the LED market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the led market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of LED market vendors
LED Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.10%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 96.82 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.22
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 50%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiLED
Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., LumiLEDs Holding BV, Nichia Corp., Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc., and WOOREE E and L Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Luminaires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- General lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Backlight - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acuity Brands Inc.
- ams AG
- Bridgelux Inc.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- General Electric Co.
- Lumileds Holding BV
- Nichia Corp.
- Signify NV
- SMART Global Holdings Inc.
- WOOREE E and L Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
