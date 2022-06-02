Enables easy, accurate, cost-efficient tracking of investment relationships and ownership percentages; Extends company's market-leading innovation for purpose-built family office technology
WALTHAM, Mass. , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ledgex today announced the addition of powerful capabilities to Ledgex Pro, the multi-asset class portfolio accounting solution built by investment pros for family offices, foundations, endowments and multi-strategy managers. With its new Beneficial Ownership Module, Ledgex continues its market-leading innovation by enabling family offices to easily, accurately and cost-efficiently track relationships, beneficiaries and investors, as well as calculate individual ownership percentages for each.
"While the needs of family offices have grown dramatically over the past decade, most technology vendors have failed to keep pace, so their solutions are outdated and very limiting," said Nicole Eberhardt, chief strategy officer at Ledgex. "We continually enhance our platform, and this module is a great example of that. We have merged partnership accounting with innovative technology that is purpose-built for family offices. As a result, not only can we deliver greater savings and performance, we empower family offices to do more with less, drive asset growth and create a path for the future."
The new Ledgex Beneficial Ownership Module provides customers with the ability to track entity relationships, beneficiaries and investors of portfolios, entities and accounts. It also dynamically calculates ownership percentages within each relationship. With this feature, users can see family member financial statements, along with all direct and indirect holdings, using robust look-thru reporting. The following offers additional details on a few of the capabilities and resulting benefits:
- Tracking and Savings: Provides view of ownership relationships across portfolios, entities and family members. Eliminates spreadsheets to cut down on time, effort and manual errors, while easily allowing all tasks to be completed in-house to eliminate costly outsourcing.
- Automated Calculation and Flexible Configuration: Automates calculation of ownership percentages and allows unlimited configuration-based allocations such as Aggregate Tax basis, Commitment basis, and fixed percentages. This enables flexibility without custom coding, while eliminating complexity and reducing outsourcing.
- Enhanced Reporting: Look through reporting of both direct and indirect holdings and exposure, as well as consolidated financial statements at the beneficial owner, family member and household level.
- Future Proof: Designed to fill technology gaps and modernize workflows, Ledgex continually introduces developments, like using advanced algorithms to enrich processes and produce higher quality data, helping family offices compete today and prepare for the future.
Ledgex Pro is the most comprehensive offering available for alternative investment organizations to manage diverse portfolios from front to back. The platform brings accounting and investment books of records together (ABOR and IBOR) in a single solution, greatly streamlining workflows as teams only need to capture and reconcile data once to begin unearthing powerful new insights.
Ledgex Pro provides the ability to see and manage data across multiple views. Further, it features a Confidence Index with advanced algorithms that assess a level of confidence to underlying data. This presents critical portfolio details in a whole new light, eliminating countless hours operations teams spend proving data quality, while allowing them to focus on unlocking data insights for stronger performance.
The Beneficial Ownership Module is exclusive to Ledgex Pro customers and available now. For more information, please visit http://www.ledgex.com.
About Ledgex
Ledgex was built by investment office professionals to solve multi-asset data quality challenges and usability. The company enables investment firms to confidently and successfully manage complex asset portfolios with game-changing improvements in data accuracy, transparency and timeliness. Ledgex is based in Waltham, Mass. For more information, please call (888) 748-0933, email info@ledgex.com or visit our website at http://www.ledgex.com.
-
Media Contact
Kelly Haddock, Metis Communications, 617-236-0500, ledgex@metiscomm.com
SOURCE Ledgex