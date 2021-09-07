CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LEFCON, LLC, a national technology support company, is proud to announce that it has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. This year the company ranks No. 1120 compared to 2020 when it landed at No. 1332, the increase represents three-year growth of 432 percent.
As the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, the list represents a unique look at the most successful component within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
"As a technology support company we are grateful to have grown so much over the past year," said James Lefcakis, president of LEFCON. "Not only has the need for technology services increased, but our growth can also be attributed to our reputation in the small business, hospitality and government sectors. Our commitment to outstanding customer service sets us apart in this industry."
LEFCON is a technology support company serving small businesses, hospitality, government agencies and work-from-home clients across the United States both on site and virtually. Services range from simple email and malware small business solutions to 24/7 support of internal, external and mission critical systems for both hospitality and government entities, as well as third-party vendor management in the technology sector.
To learn more about LEFCON and their virtual technology solutions, visit http://www.lefcon.net.
About LEFCON, LLC
