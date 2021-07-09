ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legacy Properties announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Legacy Properties, a firm that helps buyers and sellers build legacies that endure for generations, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Kristen Snedeker, the founder, is known for putting people, not sales, first, as reflected in the abundance of referrals and repeat customers she has acquired over the years. After earning her real estate license in 2005, Snedeker sold 20 homes in her first year, and her business has grown steadily since then. She also has experience as a real estate investor and owns multiple out-of-state properties.
The Legacy Properties team leads with knowledge and serves with kindness. Its agents' relaxed natures and flexibility make it easy for them to represent any client, from first-time buyers to retirees, and every transaction, from starter homes to million-dollar properties across Greater Sacramento. The firm is headquartered in Roseville and plans to open an additional office in Sacramento.
Partnering with Side will ensure Legacy Properties remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Legacy Properties with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Legacy Properties will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Legacy Properties has been successful through the years, but now we are looking forward to our future," said Snedeker. "Changing and evolving are critical factors to a business succeeding, which is why we are partnering with Side. Side's top-notch solutions will provide us with the structure and support to propel Legacy Properties forward, all while creating an elevated experience for our clients in the years to come."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Legacy Properties
Legacy Properties combines real estate with respect for where its clients are — and where they want to go. A fresh, modern boutique firm headquartered in Roseville, California, Legacy Properties benefits its clients through its years of experience while continually evolving to stay ahead of a rapidly changing industry. With a willingness and ability to adapt and grow, the company helps buyers and sellers live for today and plan for tomorrow. For more information, visit http://www.equitylegacy.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
