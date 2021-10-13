NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legal Practice Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the legal practice management software market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 933.52 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The adoption of various pricing strategies by vendors and the emergence of legal process outsourcing are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, high implementation and maintenance costs might limit the market growth.
The legal practice management software market report is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is the key market for legal practice management software market in North America.
Companies mentioned with their offerings
- The Access Group: The company offers legal practice management software through its subsidiary, Eclipse Legal Systems.
- Abacus Data Systems Inc.: The company offers Amicus Attorney, an intuitive legal case management software solution that tracks and invoices billable time, automates important documents, and provides access to all your clients, cases, and matters.
- Actionstep
- BHL Software Pty. Ltd.
- Intuit Inc.
Related Reports:
Global Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market – Global legal process outsourcing services market is segmented by service (contract management, e-discovery services, litigation support, legal research, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Intellectual Property Software Market – Global intellectual property software market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Legal Practice Management Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 933.52 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.79
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
The Access Group, Abacus Data Systems Inc., Actionstep, BHL Software Pty. Ltd., Intuit Inc., LawPro Legal Systems Ltd., Matrix Pointe Software, Mitratech Holdings Inc., Orion Law Management Systems Inc., and SurePoint Technologies
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
