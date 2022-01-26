DEL MAR & SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legal Tech Media Group (LTMG) announced today that Rich Powers has joined the company as the Director of Legal Sales Consulting. The addition of this proven legal tech sales and business development executive enables LTMG to expand its service offerings and increase capacity.
Rich Powers brings three decades of proven success, including most recently at WindTalker, Upland Software's AccuRoute, and the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA). Rich's success in sales management, consulting, and extensive legal integration and operations experience qualifies him to assist clients in recognizing areas for business development improvement and make the appropriate recommendations to meet their needs.
"The addition of Rich Powers brings a new level of consultative expertise to our company, said Cathy Kenton, CEO of LTMG. "I have personally worked with Rich and know of no one better equipped to assist both established companies and startups with their sales, sales alignment/enablement, and business development challenges."
"The dynamics of sales and business development operations have changed significantly," said Rich Powers. "This is a particularly exciting time to work with legal tech companies to solve their challenges and help them build the high-performance teams and processes they need to succeed."
LTMG continues to expand both market share and service offerings rapidly to meet the increasing market. Since its founding in 2018, the company has realized more than 600% year-over-year growth. Partnering with Above the Law, it has increased the production and reach of its highly popular Legal Tech Publishing (LTP) Buyer's Guide series.
About LTMG
With decades of hands-on experience in legal tech, Legal Tech Media Group (LTMG) delivers tactical and strategic marketing, business development, and sales services to companies selling products and services to lawyers. Its mission is to provide legal tech companies with a cost-effective resource to develop strategies and messaging, plan and execute tactical initiatives, and deliver executive-level advice. Through its partnership with Above the Law, the publishing division, Legal Tech Publishing (LTP), produces and circulates the Buyer's Guide series.
Media Contact
Cathy Kenton, Legal Tech Media Group, 8583549200, cathy@legaltechmg.com
SOURCE Legal Tech Media Group