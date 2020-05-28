DURHAM, N.C., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath, a provider of next generation legal case management software, announced today a new lead scoring tool that facilitates law firm business development and client intake. The tool was awarded U.S. Patent Number 10,503,790 in December and 10,656,794 on May 19th. It powers a feature that allows firms to quickly evaluate prospective cases and determine which client leads the firm might consider accepting -- without an additional wait step for attorney review.
One illustration of the feature in action is when intake specialists are fielding phone calls from potential clients. As the specialist enters notes in the GrowPath application, the scoring tool calculates the inputs – based on unique criteria established by that law firm – to determine a lead score. The feature then prompts the proper next steps, which could include, for example, patching the prospective client through immediately to an attorney.
"If it sounds easy, that's the point: we've put a simple interface in front of a sophisticated firm-created algorithm, which allows attorneys to use it to analyze data and drive better business decisions for their law firm," said GrowPath Founder Eric Sanchez. "Competition is pressing law firms to make important business decisions, like accepting a case, faster than ever. It's nearly impossible to do this efficiently without the aid of technology."
The lead scoring feature is one part of GrowPath's overall legal software product. The platform includes superior solutions for client intake, case management, and business intelligence. GrowPath has been in the legal technology (legal tech) community several years now, and has a commitment to innovation and pioneering advanced technology.
GrowPath provides cutting-edge legal case management software for law firms nationwide. Its SaaS-based product offers lawyers and legal professionals a better way to manage their cases, from intake to case closure and profitability analytics. The software is easy-to-use and enables firms to improve the efficiency of the legal services they deliver to clients, which in turn decreases stress and boosts revenue. In its drive to supply law firms with innovative legal technology, GrowPath has acquired 17 patents related to its software. For more information, please visit www.GrowPath.com.
