LOS ANGELES, Sep. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the public's interest in cannabis on the uprise, it was only a matter of time before historic firsts would start to be made. In this instance; LegalLEAF, the world's only Cannabis Activism Cryptocurrency, has struck a first-of-its-kind partnership with the prestigious L.A. based cannabis event, Buds and Bosses. Buds & Bosses advocates cannabis education and networking in a positive and peaceful manner by empowering patients with a platform to be heard and by getting the right people and quality brands in front of them.
Mary Perdew; Buds & Bosses co-founder, cannabis formulator, and a patient advocate, in describing their role in the cannabis community, has said, "We're here to make a statement in a positive, peaceful manner. We're here to empower patients with a platform to be heard and to bring them together with those who have the means to make that positive difference in their lives." LegalLEAF values those ideals and hopes this partnership is the beginning of something major to hit the cannabis/cryptocurrency communities.
In keeping with cannabis-related historic firsts; the industrial billionaire Charles Koch recently announced his pro-cannabis stance in an interview with Forbes. In addition to Koch offering $25 million in donations to support cannabis legalization, a new pro-cannabis coalition called the Cannabis Freedom Alliance (CFA) was launched recently, and features backing from groups like Americans for Prosperity, the Weldon Project, the Reason Foundation, the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, and the Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce. This news comes after 2 years-worth of pro-cannabis lobbying, totaling over $70 million, says Brian Hooks, Koch's right hand man.
Even the multi-billion company Amazon has its eyes on lobbying for pro-cannabis legislation. Recently announced last tuesday September 21st, Amazon stated it would eliminate marijuana screening for its employees who aren't in positions regulated by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). Amazon has stated that cannabis laws disproportionately affect minorities, and that their applicant pool will be much larger given these changes. Also, Records reviewed by Insider in July reportedly show that Amazon had spent $5 million in lobbying efforts in the second quarter.
Finally, to keep with their commitment to supporting charitable organizations, LegalLEAF has begun a NFT artist program. This is to generate income for donations, while also supporting the various partnered artists through not only visibility, but royalties as well. Their initial run is the LEAF 3D Stoners Collection; with many more designs and artists to come in the future. The revenue from the following NFT sales will be the source of charitable proceeds from LegalLEAF – while the initial run will support the development of a NFT Stoner game in the works.
More From LegalLEAF
We are the world's first grassroots cannabis activism cryptocurrency. Originally created in France, we are now an international project with team members from the E.U., U.S., Australia, and even Asia. LegalLEAF is dedicated to the promotion and achievement of the legalization of cannabis throughout the globe.
Website: https://legal-leaf.co
NFT Collection: https://opensea.io/collection/leafnft420collection
Media Contact
Radell Young, LegalLEAF, +1 (402) 212-4578, hello@legal-leaf.co
SOURCE LegalLEAF