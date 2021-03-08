NEW YORK, Mar. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blatt Billiards makes the world's finest handcrafted pool tables and game room accessories. There is little to no dispute about that. But until now you had to visit their showrooms in NYC, New Jersey, Dallas or Los Angeles to browse and shop.
Their newly launched website http://www.blattbilliards.com changes the game for the storied brand, which has been serving movie stars, athletes, and game lovers of all types for nearly 100 years. Utilizing beautiful imagery, engaging copy, and state-of-the-art ecommerce shopping features, the new site positions Blatt at the forefront of modern luxury brands.
Customers are greeted by above-the-fold sliders that offer compelling conceptual tableaus featuring 6 of Blatt's most exciting and relevant sales categories: Custom-built tables, stone tables, Dine n' Play convertible tables, dream game rooms, antique tables and contemporary tables.
The home page branding efficiently funnels down to an online catalog of their most popular styles and tables, accessible through clearly organized pull-down menus. Most items are available for purchase directly from the site. Everything from chalk to cues to ping pong tables to pool tables can be added to the shopping cart, powered by Shopify. Customers can even visually customize their pool table right on the site - cloth, finishes, legs, accessories, and more.
The site was designed and concepted by Levinson Tractenberg, an NYC-based creative boutique marketing agency known for their expertise in luxury branding and working with family-owned legacy brands such as Blatt, Hastens Beds, and C.O. Bigelow Chemists.
"Blatt Billiards is part of the proud tradition of great NYC luxury brands, like Tiffany & Co. (for whom we have developed TV campaigns), and Steinway Pianos. The website raises their image and helps them stake their rightful place in the pantheon." Explains Joel Tractenberg, Partner at Levinson Tractenberg.
"We have been elevating their image steadily through the tone and imagery of our recent marketing campaigns. The website was the elephant in the room that we were all finally ready to take on. They have thousands of pages of content so this was a tremendous challenge. We are so proud of the entire team for nailing it." Says Joel Levinson, Partner at Levinson Tractenberg.
Front and back end Shopify theme development, custom functionality, and 3rd-party integrations were handled by HyQuality, an NYC-based web development studio in business for over 20 years, with deep expertise in retail solutions for ecommerce brands.
