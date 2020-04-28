NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary Ventures™ ("Legendary") announced today the expansion of its advisory board. Legendary oversees global investments across all stages of a business lifecycle in the consumer, retail, and technology ("CRT") markets. The new advisory board appointees include Paul Rosengard, Robbie Myers and Sean Atkins - industry leaders who bring dedicated expertise to the firm across the entertainment, fashion, and media sectors. "The entire team is extremely proud of our collective accomplishments at the firm," says Jamie Driver, General Partner, Legendary Ventures. Additionally, "we look forward to continued success with our funds with these strategic additions," says Jayson Kim, General Partner, Legendary Ventures.
About Legendary Advisers
Paul Rosengard has been recognized as one of WWD's "most powerful people in menswear." Presently, Paul serves as the Executive Vice President and Head of Wholesale and Licensing for True Religion, a lifestyle brand rooted in premium denim. A retail trailblazer, Paul has also held senior leadership positions at Anatwine, Inc., Boston Traders, Li & Fung's Men's Apparel Group, and Perry Ellis International. Paul holds advanced degrees from MIT's Sloan School of Management.
Robbie Myers has been recognized as one of the Most Powerful U.S. Magazine Editors by Forbes. During her 18-year tenure as Editor-in-Chief of ELLE, the lifestyle publication experienced a 53% audience growth across all distribution channels. A media trailblazer, Robbie has also held senior leadership positions at Rolling Stone, Interview, InStyle, Seventeen, and TELL. Robbie is a graduate of Colorado State University.
Sean Atkins has been recognized as industry leader in the consumer markets, having served as the CEO of the Digital Video Group at Bertelsmann's RTL Group and the President of Viacom's MTV division. Sean has also held senior leadership roles at Discovery, Warner Media, Yahoo!, and The Walt Disney Company, including the boards of Evolution Media Partners, Bain Consulting, and LinkedIn in both advisory and governance capacities. Sean is a graduate of the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business and California Lutheran University.
About Legendary Ventures
Legendary Ventures is a venture capital partnership that accelerates value creation for emerging companies operating across the CRT markets. The firm represents a unique collaboration between investors and retail operators with extensive industry relationships that enables the firm to capture unique cross-category deal flow to drive stellar returns for all stakeholders in the venture ecosystem. The firm's funds "bridge-the-gap" for early-stage CRT companies where the vast majority of emerging businesses fail due to a lack of industry domain knowledge + operating experience to reach market scale. Legendary Ventures is led by retail industry veterans, Jayson Kim, Jamie Driver, Kent Anderson, and Ryan Shuler who've collectively managed more than $8.8 billion dollars in retail sales and demand for some of the most recognizable consumer brands in the world. For more information about the firm, or its funds, please visit www.legendary.vc.