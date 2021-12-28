REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legion Technologies, the pioneer in AI-powered workforce management, today announced the availability of the Legion Rapid Recovery Program, a no-cost service that helps companies quickly recover from the recent UKG Private Cloud ransomware attack. This new Program allows UKG Private Cloud customers to resume the accurate capture of employee time clocks and re-start communications with their frontline employees – within 48 hours – eliminating the need for manual timekeeping processes and enabling them to ensure their frontline employees can get paid, accurately and on time.
"Ransomware attacks affect more than just the organizations that are targeted. Hourly employees also suffer, as they inevitably worry about the impact an attack will have on their ability to get paid," said Michael Spataro, Chief Delivery Officer for Legion Technologies. "As Legion's mission is to turn hourly jobs into good jobs, and improve the lives of hourly employees, we wanted to help everyone impacted by the recent ransomware attack on UKG Private Cloud customers – hourly employees, their managers, and their employers. With the new Legion Rapid Recovery Program, they can resume operations within 24-48 hours."
The Legion Rapid Recovery Program provides organizations with access to two modules within the Legion WFM platform – Legion Time and Attendance and Legion Frontline Communications – at no cost, for up to three months:
- Legion Time and Attendance
The Legion Time and Attendance module enables organizations to easily capture clocks for their hourly workforce, ensuring the correct and full data is reported and validated the day the work was performed. Employees can clock in and out from their phones via the Legion WFM app or a central company tablet. Managers can edit punches as needed and easily share the pay report with Payroll.
- Legion Frontline Communications
The Legion Frontline Communications module allows organizations to easily and efficiently implement digital communication options for employees, their managers, and peers – without the compliance risks associated with off-clock access or challenges typically associated with extending email to frontline employees. Companies can communicate when employees will be paid for time worked and explain the steps being taken to resume normal operations.
About Legion Technologies
Legion Technologies' mission is to transform hourly jobs into good jobs. The company's industry-leading, AI-powered workforce management (WFM) platform optimizes labor efficiency and enhances the employee experience simultaneously – at scale. The Legion WFM platform has been proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. The company is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures. For more information, visit https://legion.co.
Media Contact
Sara Ajemian, SourceCode Communications for Legion, +1 4152692606, legion@sourcecodecomms.com
SOURCE Legion Technologies