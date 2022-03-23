REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legion Technologies, the pioneer in AI-powered workforce management (WFM), today announced its recognition for three respected industry awards, building on its momentum as a leader in the WFM space. The company's recent wins include CB Insights' Retail Tech 100, which highlights the most promising private startups in the retail space, Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for Automated Planning and Scheduling, and JMP Securities' Hot 100 best privately-held software companies.
"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in workforce management through these impactful awards," said Sanish Mondkar, CEO and founder at Legion. "The labor shortage has made many industries like retail, hospitality, and more rethink their workforce attraction and retention strategies. By leveraging Legion's AI-powered WFM platform, employers in these industries are able to enhance the employee experience with more flexible schedules, digital communication tools, and instant access to earned wages, while simultaneously optimizing their labor efficiency with data-driven forecasts, schedule automation, and actionable insights."
The 2022 Retail Tech 100 cohort highlights startups reimagining the retail experience across 13 categories. Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Retail Tech 100 from a pool of more than 7,000 companies. The selection was based on factors including patent activity, business relations, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic Scores, market potential, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty.
"By almost any measure, this has been a breakout year for retail tech. We've seen skyrocketing funding across the industry, powering companies involved in every aspect of retail from instant grocery delivery to supply chain technology," said Brian Lee, senior vice president of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "As the retail landscape evolves, we're excited to see how the companies on the Retail Tech 100 continue to revolutionize how consumers shop."
The Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards Program recognizes organizations, products, and people who bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems.
"We are proud to name Legion as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Legion was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"
The JMP Securities' Hot 100 list highlights the best privately-held software companies, based on criteria such as financial growth, products and services, quality of leadership team, and market potential.
Details for the awards are listed on the Retail Tech 100, Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, and JMP Securities websites.
