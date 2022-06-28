Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legion Technologies, the pioneer in AI-powered workforce management (WFM), today announced it has been selected as the winner of the "Best AI-based Solution for Workforce Management" award in the fifth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.
Legion Technologies' AI-powered workforce management platform optimizes labor efficiency and enhances the employee experience simultaneously. The company's data-driven WFM approach produces highly accurate demand forecasts, automatically optimizes schedules, and provides actionable insights so employers can control labor costs, increase productivity, and minimize compliance risk. Additionally, the Legion WFM platform transforms the employee experience through schedule empowerment, early access to earned wages, performance and rewards tailored to the needs of the hourly employee, and modern, clock-aware communications, enabling employers to continuously attract and retain employees while minimizing compliance risk.
The Legion WFM platform uses Machine Learning (ML) to automatically create highly accurate demand forecasts that ensure optimal staffing for every location. The advanced ML-based forecast engine continuously improves accuracy and learns from thousands of data points. Meanwhile, the Automated Scheduling feature automatically matches business needs with employee preferences and generates compliant schedules. A mobile app allows employees to indicate scheduling preferences, view upcoming shifts, and more.
"AI powers and drives the Legion WFM platform, enabling companies to easily optimize their labor efficiency, improve manager productivity, and reduce compliance risk. In addition, it leads to happier employees since schedules match their preferences - automatically," said Farshad Kheiri, Head of AI and Data Science at Legion Technologies. "We leverage our deep data science and AI across the entire Legion WFM platform to create more accurate forecasts and better quality schedules. We're honored to receive this recognition and view it as confirmation of our diligence and commitment to transform hourly jobs into good jobs."
The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of AI and machine learning-related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
"The labor shortage has made many industries like retail, hospitality, and more rethink their workforce attraction and retention strategies, with several other complications present as well, such as accurately predicting demand and matching business needs with employee work preferences," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "The reality is that modern workforce management is impossible with legacy WFM software. Legion's breakthrough platform allows employers to enhance the employee experience with more flexible schedules, digital communication tools, and instant access to earned wages, while simultaneously optimizing their labor efficiency with data-driven forecasts, schedule automation, and actionable insights. Congratulations to the Legion team on being 2022's 'Best AI-based Solution for Workforce Management.'"
The Legion platform includes several breakthrough features including Legion Labor Budgeting, which enables the creation and enforcement of labor budgets using accurate, long-term forecasts powered by machine learning, as well as operating hours, labor models, wage rates, and other rules used for executing weekly schedules.
Legion also provides accurate time tracking and ensures compliance, automates approvals, and integrates with payroll – all in one system. Legion Frontline Communications enables easy, timely communications via a complete set of modern, clock-aware frontline communication tools that improve communication with hourly employees and minimize compliance risk.
With Legion InstantPay, employees have access to their earned wages when they need them and the Performance and Rewards feature automatically measures employee performance and computes rewards to objectively measure an employee's daily performance.
