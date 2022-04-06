acclAIM Fiber Solution Honored in Lightwave's 2022 Innovation Review
WEST HARTFORD, Conn., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, today announced the availability of the Infinium acclAIM Fiber Solution. The Infinium acclAIM redefines connectivity by replacing pre-terminated cassette-based solutions with direct mating breakout connections, eliminating extra components and cost.
The Infinium acclAIM represents a breakthrough in fiber connectivity that delivers the lowest insertion loss available on the market by leveraging unique innovations such as:
Longer Lifecycle – Single Installation
- Bandwidth continually increases, forcing optical loss budgets to decrease. Infinium acclAIM offers the industry's lowest optical loss by a significant margin – maximizing lifecycle with a single installation of a sustainable building asset for decades.
Simplify Connectivity
- No gender considerations – no pins, just direct connections.
- Direct Mating Breakout – Infinium acclAIM connectors mate directly to an array of 2-fiber MDC duplex patch cords.
- Application-defined polarity – polarity can be adapted to nearly any link configuration, preplanned, on-site, or on the fly, with no options to determine when ordering or designing.
- Improved accessibility – with the increased density of each connector and a smaller footprint enabled by acclAIM, there is more room to work on each panel.
Reduce Labor – Lower Cost
- 40% faster install
- 60% faster removal
- Single link testing after mating
- Quicker relocations, additions, and changes
"Simply put, acclAIM is a revolutionary game-changer," said Kristen Poulos, Vice President and General Manager Legrand Data Infrastructure, Legrand. "We are excited to bring to market the next generation of fiber connectivity that will prove to be the new standard for cost and performance."
In addition, the acclAIM solution was honored in the 2022 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. Lightwave invited technology developers to submit products introduced or enhanced since March 2021 in various technology categories, for review by their independent panel of judges. At least three judges knowledgeable in the relevant technology or application reviewed each entry. Honors were given to solutions that achieved a score of at least 3.5 on a 1 to 5 scale.
According to the Judge's comment, "The Infinium accLAIM Trunk Cable Assembly certainly gets rid of a lot of unnecessary business (that can break) inside the enclosure and streamlines the connections."
For more information on the Infinium acclAIM please visit, http://www.legrand.us/acclAIM.
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/
###
Media Contact
Betsey Rogers, BridgeView Marketing, 603-821-0809, betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com
SOURCE Legrand