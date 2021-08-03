ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leidos Antarctic Support Contract (ASC), the primary support contractor to the United States Antarctic Program (USAP), announced today that they have received the Best Maximo Mobility Program award at the 2021 MaximoWorld Conference in Orlando, FL for their work with the Interloc Solutions' Mobile Informer product to augment reliability centered maintenance procedures in Antarctica.
The National Science Foundation (NSF) Office of Polar Programs, as executive manager of the USAP, has contracted with Leidos ASC to provide operational and logistical support— including workstations, medical facilities, communications, transportation, shipping, emergency response, housing, food services, science support, and more— on a continent lacking infrastructure. The introduction of mobility has revolutionized how the USAP operates "the world's longest supply chain" and maintains its many assets. The mobility's capability to deliver uninterrupted functionality in an austere communications environment, and a secure, role-based, familiar interface designed for end-user success, enables ASC to securely experience Maximo on the highest, driest, windiest, emptiest, and coldest continent on the planet, where Wi-Fi is far from readily available.
"We're eager to continue utilizing our mobility solution to increase accuracy and reduce labor hours with our seasonal mobile workforce," commented Leidos ASC Maximo Systems Manager Paddy Douglas, emphasizing how Leidos ASC continues to enhance their Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) efficacy as mobility becomes the principal means of Maximo interaction.
About Leidos ASC
Leidos is the prime contractor to the National Science Foundation-managed (NSF) United States Antarctic Program (USAP), which enables universities, research institutions and foreign national programs to conduct valuable scientific research in the region. NSF and the USAP have been an anchoring U.S. presence in Antarctica since 1956 through its active and influential scientific research program, supporting unique fundamental discovery research that can only be conducted in Antarctica, as well as studying the Antarctic and its interactions with the rest of the planet. Leidos works for NSF to implement a cost-effective, streamlined infrastructure for the logistics and planning required to support scientific research on the continent.
Learn more about Leidos ASC at https://www.leidos.com/insights/antarctic-support-contract-asc
About the National Science Foundation's Office of Polar Programs
The Office of Polar Programs (OPP), within the Directorate for Geosciences (GEO), National Science Foundation (NSF), fosters world-class Arctic and Antarctic science through competitively funded grants in all areas of fundamental science and engineering to researchers throughout the U.S. and through provision of infrastructure and logistics for that science. Consisting of three sections and a Front Office with a staff of approximately 60, OPP currently administers an annual budget of about $600 million. NSF is an independent federal agency and is the only federal agency whose mission covers research in all fields of science and engineering.
Visit NSF at http://www.nsf.gov.
About Interloc Solutions
Since 2005, Interloc Solutions, an IBM Gold Business Partner and the largest independent IBM Maximo Enterprise Asset Management systems integrator in North America has been helping clients and partners realize the greatest potential from their Maximo investment, providing application hosting, innovative consulting, and managed services. Interloc has enhanced the implementation and adoption of Maximo through its transformative Mobile Informer solution, which is currently in use across a wide range of disciplines and industries— including U.S. Federal Agencies, Utilities, Transportation, Airport Operations, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and the Oil and Gas. With experience in all versions of Maximo and a consulting organization of highly qualified technology and maintenance professionals, Interloc excels in delivering comprehensive, best-practice Maximo EAM consulting services and mobile solutions.
Learn more about Interloc's award-winning Mobile Informer Solution at http://www.interlocsolutions.com
