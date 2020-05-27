RESTON, Va., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, announced today that it has received $84.6 million from VirnetX representing Leidos' current share of the proceeds resulting from the VirnetX, Inc. lawsuit against Apple Inc. for infringing VirnetX patents.

Leidos expects to use some of the proceeds from the patent litigation to recover its costs of the litigation and to pay a royalty to the customer who paid for the development of the technology. Leidos intends to use the remainder of the proceeds for debt reduction.

The final judgment in the case remains subject to ongoing and potential future proceedings and appeals and Apple has indicated that it will seek restitution of its payment to VirnetX if relief is awarded. A second case by VirnetX against Apple is still pending at the federal trial court in the Eastern District of Texas.

