RESTON, Va., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a new task order by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to enhance, upgrade, and maintain the agency's e-Services and Integrated Customer Communications Environment (ICCE) platforms. The single award, hybrid firm-fixed price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract has a six-month base period of performance and four one-year option years with a total value of approximately $69 million, if all options are exercised. Work will primarily be performed at IRS locations in Austin and Dallas, Texas, New Carrollton, Md., and Vienna, Va.
Under the task order, Leidos will provide software programming and updates to the agency's e-Services suite of software applications supporting tax practitioners and third parties doing business electronically with the IRS. Leidos will also support the software development, enhancement, and operation of ICCE, a suite of phone and web-based applications developed for taxpayers, facilitating responses to their questions using automated services. Both platforms are essential to creating modernized services that reduce cost for the IRS and facilitate secure and timely processing for taxpayers. Additionally, Leidos will collaborate with the IRS to improve its third party registration system, external facing APIs, and data sharing with federal agencies to help support future opportunities in-line with IRS' business strategy.
"We are proud to support the IRS' improvement in the tax administration process," said Art Ibers, senior vice president and manager of the Exploration and Mission Support operation at Leidos. "Our expertise in software programming and development will help enhance system functionality, increase system up-time and reduce costs for our customer, while supporting the agency's critical initiatives."
